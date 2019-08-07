‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Reunites With Ex Chris Lopez to Celebrates Son Lux’s Birthday

Kailyn Lowry and Chris Lopez set aside their complicated co-parenting relationship to celebrate son Lux’s second birthday with not one, but two parties! The Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram Monday with photos and video footage of the toddler’s celebration, revealing that Lopez was also on hand to celebrate his son.

“2 parties for 2 years!” she wrote alongside the look into the birthday bashes. “Happy birthday to my favorite toddler! Such a great weekend celebrating you, [Lux Russell].”

Lowry and Lopez have had their ups and downs since before Lux was even born, with the MTV personality breaking down to a friend in a March episode of Teen Mom 2 over the mixed signals she was getting from the father of her youngest.

“Within the next year, if we’re still doing this, I’m not gonna do it anymore,” she tearfully said. “I’m getting to the point where, eventually, I want to be with someone and raise my kids with someone and have a life together and do all that because I do get so emotional and lonely. I don’t want to love because I’m lonely, but I see all my mom friends are married, and here I am. Why can’t he commit to me?”

In April, the mother of three told PEOPLE that things with her and Lopez were “horrible.”

“I don’t have any expectations whatsoever,” she said. “I literally don’t even know what to think at this point. I can’t change his mind. I’ve walked in my truth.”

Lowry added she’s no longer holding out for commitment on his side, admitting, “I’ve ruined other relationships for him and then it didn’t work out. So at this point, I can’t convince him of what he’s done to me. I’ve stuck around long enough.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

