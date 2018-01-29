Kailyn Lowry Says She Is Dealing With ‘Cruelty’ Like No Other Now

After a decade in the public eye, Kailyn Lowry says now is when she’s been dealing with the most “cruelty” from Teen Mom 2 fans.

In a seven-tweet rant on Twitter Monday, the 25-year-old MTV cast member outlined how she feels she’s been treated by both the media and her fans, especially after revealing that she had decided last-minute to not get plastic surgery while in Miami, Florida last week after the birth of her son Lux.

“Out of 10 years on tv I’m having the hardest time NOW,” she started. “The pressure of outsiders, the criticism, the judgement. Sure i put myself out there. But never in my life have i seen or felt cruelty like i have lately.”

Defending herself against people who say she should expect criticism as a reality TV personality, she said “No s—.”

“But it seems to get worse over time,” she added. “Not better. Sometimes I’m numb to it. Sometimes i don’t read it. Sometimes it doesn’t bother me. But sometimes it does. And today it does.”

She went on to detail how having people watching her every move is only hindering her weight loss goals.

“I can read & write books, study for a test and pass, teach my kids manners. But i can’t tell myself to pick a f—ing salad over a burger and then wonder why i struggle in the gym. Hate myself for it. Then come online & hear it from everyone else too,” the Love Is Bubblegum author said, adding that the paparazzi really messed with her head by selling photos of her on the beach to publications writing about her weight gain.

“I didn’t go through w my surgeries in Miami so let’s sell unflattering pix of Kail @ the beach so everyone can see her fat & cellulite to make her regret cancelling,” she said, before adding, “Ok I’m done crying about it.”

The mother of three shared with fans on Jan. 23 that she had originally traveled to Miami not to go on vacation, but to get “lipo and a boob job” from the famous Dr. Miami.

“I won’t lie to y’all, i came to Miami for lipo & a boob job. But hours before my surgery i decided i don’t want to go through with it,” she wrote on Twitter. “When i get home I’ll use the money i was gonna spend on surgery for a nutritionist & get back into working out.”

Fans reading about Lowry’s tough time were quick to encourage the young mom.

“No matter how good you are, someone is always going to be against you. But never let them be the limit of your success.” Terry Mark ❤️ — Robin Watt (@robin_watt) January 29, 2018

Try to focus on the ones that support you! I feel like there are way more of us ❤️ — Julie stubblefield (@JasRn38) January 29, 2018

But others said Lowry deserves what she gets.

Maybe you should dish out kindness and compassion if you want to receive the same… — Emily (@SecretStarFinch) January 29, 2018

Unfortunately being on tv like you are you really have to think about your choices and what those choices will bring. — 🅜🅡🅢 🅢🅣🅐🅡 🅦🅐🅡🅢 ✨ (@MrsNorCal) January 29, 2018

