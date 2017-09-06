Here’s Why the Father of Kailyn Lowry’s Baby Reportedly Won’t Appear on ‘Teen Mom 2’

It is generally uncommon for Teen Mom dads to not appear on the MTV franchise, however, the father of Kailyn Lowry‘s third baby wants nothing to do with the show.

Despite the easy paycheck and opportunity to defend himself against negative drama, Chris Lopez maintains his decision against starring on the show.

Lopez reportedly told Teen Mom 2 producers that he does not want his face to appear on cameras. At first fans assumed he didn’t want to be on the show because he wasn’t planning on being in his child’s life, but those rumors appear to be incorrect.

The new father apparently has stepped up to the plate. He was at Lowry’s side during the delivery and even drove her home from the hospital.

His reasoning for this decision may be a little offensive to the mother of his child.

“Chris continues to not want to be on the current season and he is avoiding the cameras around Kailyn and the baby for now,” a source close to Lopez tells Hollywood Life.

“He does not want his child to know him as a reality star. Despite the repeated offers for money by the network, Chris prefers to keep a low-profile when the cameras are rolling. Chris is around however and helping with the baby.”