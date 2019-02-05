‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Calls Estranged Mother ‘Trash’ After Considering Reunion

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is no longer planning on trying to reconcile with her estranged mother.

In a clip from Monday’s all-new episode of the MTV reality show, Lowry explains her change in thinking to friend to friend Mark after discussing the realities of having a parent who suffers from addiction with Teen Mom OG couple Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell on her Coffee Convos podcast in last week’s episode.

Baltierra has dealt with his father’s substance abuse issues for years, but revealed on social media last month that Butch is sober after a recent stay in rehab. Lowry, meanwhile, confesses in the clip that she had to “cut [her] mom off and call it a day” after years dealing with her alcoholism.

As her three children—Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 5, and Lux, 1—get older, Lowry explains she had been considering “just kind of seeing where she lives, and maybe even taking a drive out to wherever she’s at.”

After the podcast aired, people started sending Lowry information about her mother, she continues, “They sent me where she works, where she lives, just the whole nine.”

When the Delaware resident found out her mother lives in Maryland, however, her attitude changed. “If you live in Maryland, which is literally two hours from here, you’re trash for never reaching out,” Lowry tells Mark.

Having abandoned that desire to reconnect, Lowry says she’s going to “channel that energy into maybe building a relationship with [half-sister Mikaila Shelburne].”

The two haven’t seen each other in years, the reality personality admits, and she hopes to reconnect with her by grabbing dinner while in Dallas, Texas, on a business trip.

Maybe by rebuilding that relationship, she adds, could lead to forming a bond with their shared father, whom she only ever met once, eight years ago.

“I’ve only met him one time, so I’m iffy with that,” she says.

It may have been a long time since Lowry made an effort to speak with these family members, but as she explains to Mark of her newfound interest, “I just want to start building relationships back up, because I feel like, I don’t know, it would be nice to have family for the kids.”

