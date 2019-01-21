‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jeremy Calvert Responds to Video Appearing to Show Him Urinating on Homeless Person

Video that appears to show Jeremy Calvert allegedly urinating on a homeless person was part of a joke, the Teen Mom 2 star claims.

Click here to see the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Calvert told TMZ that he is only “pretending” to urinate on a building, and there is no person. Instead, there is a pile of trash and the whole scene was “one big joke.”

The video was shot in San Diego and shows Calvert smiling, while the person taking the video is heard laughing. Calvert told TMZ he did not see what all the fuss was about on social media, insisting “the whole thing was fake.”

Calvert, 29, is the ex-husband of Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer. The two were married from 2012 to 2015 and they are parents to 5-year-old Adalynn Faith Calvert. Messer also has twin daughters from her marriage to Corey Simms, Aleeah Grace and Aliannah Hope, both 9.

Messer, 26, is now dating Jason Jordan, who is 13 years older than her. During the Teen Mom 2 premiere last week, the couple defended their relationship. In one scene, she told a friend that the age difference is not that big a deal to her because “when you’re in my situation, because if I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

Messer also said her exes needed to know about the new man in their daughters’ lives.

“They trust my decision and know that I’m just not gonna have anyone around their kids,” Messer said.

The Teen Mom 2 premiere also included a scene where Messer admitted to friend Kayla that she hoped up with Calvert after they broke up. Calvert also told her he regretted saying during Teen Mom 2 last season he wished he never had a child with her.

“Jeremy also called me during the twins’ birthday party. He was just letting me know that he regretted saying some things on TV that he didn’t mean to say,” Messer said in the episode. “One thing that he did say [at the time] was that he wished he’d never had a child with me. And then he was thanking me for being such a good mom to Addy.”

Today, Messer is hoping to move on from Calvert and is not interested in repeating past mistakes.

“It’s a road I don’t want to go back down. I know I don’t feel anything. I don’t want to upset him,” she told Kayla. “I’m not the same person I was, I’m not the same person he proposed to.”

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV