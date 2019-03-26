‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans ‘Wanted to Hurt’ Kailyn Lowry by Setting Her Peace Offering Gift on Fire

Monday’s new episode of Teen Mom 2 was certainly a fiery one, as Jenelle Evans set former friend Kailyn Lowry‘s peace offering gift ablaze amid the co-stars’ bad blood.

Teen Mom 2 fans were shocked in December when Evans posted a video on Instagram of her pouring gasoline on and setting fire to Lowry’s gift of samples of her Pothead hair products, saying in the lengthy caption, “Don’t send me gifts then go talk s— again.”

In Monday’s episode, Evans finally explained her reasoning behind the extreme move, telling producer Kristen, “Instead of her reaching out to me and texting me, ‘Hey Jenelle, I sent you a package. I’m sorry for whatever happened in the past, can we get over it?’ She goes to the tabloid and she says, ‘Yeah, I sent Jenelle a package — it’s a peace gathering gift.’”

Evans explained that Lowry’s Coffee Convos podcast soon after was the final straw, when her co-star suggested her husband, David Eason, needed a “psych eval.”

“You’re gonna go talk s— about my husband after you just sent me a peace gathering (sic) gift?” Evans asked Kristen. “Are you serious? She doesn’t have any reason to hate David. So, I was like, that’s it! David grab the gasoline, we’re setting this s— on fire.”

She added that her husband, who has faced backlash countless times for his gun use advocacy, suggested the two shoot the products, but Evans said they weren’t going to do “no more gun videos,” opting for fire instead.

“[Lowry] tries to talk s— about my whole life on every podcast that she does,” Evans explained. “I wanted to hurt her feelings.”

Unfortunately for Evans, the whole stunt going viral appeared to only help Lowry, whom from the start said she felt like the peace offering would end up as “target practice.”

“I was kind of pumped,” she told friend Becky of the video. “I’ve had $10,000 in sales today because of her post. I should write her a f—ing check.”

Even still, Lowry reflected on the dissolution of her friendship with Evans, whom she claimed she had “done a lot for” over the years.

“I really, truly stuck up for her the most out of everyone in the beginning,” she continued. “I bailed her out of jail, I called out of work one day when she was strung out on drugs; I drove to Jersey and took her to the airport, because she was strung out on f—ing heroin or who the f— knows.”

The move was enough for Lowry to not want to film a reunion special, especially with Eason allegedly influencing his wife’s actions.

“He’s just not a good person,” she said of the fired MTV personality.

Evans’ mom Barbara was also revealing her true feelings about Eason in a conversation about the video to production. Despite the three getting along just fine on screen, Babs admitted, she didn’t think the relationship was exactly a healthy one.

“If that’s her husband and that’s who she chose and that’s the only way I can talk to her then so be it,” Barbara said. “But Jenelle is the type of girl, she has to have a man in her life and that’s how it is. I’m done crying tears. Jenelle knows I’m here for her.”

