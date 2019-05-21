‘Teen Mom 2’: Jenelle Evans Storms off Stage After Being Confronted by Host About ‘Hateful Comments’

The Teen Mom 2 season reunion started off with a bang this year when Jenelle Evans stormed off the stage after being called out by host Nessa for “hateful comments” made about her boyfriend, Colin Kaepernick.

During the first part of three MTV reunion specials, Evans explained that her heated fight with Amber Portwood had been because of the Teen Mom OG star’s assertions that husband David Eason was abusive.

It was at that point that Nessa turned things on Evans, saying she had done the same thing to her boyfriend, activist and pro football player Kaepernick, who began a movement to protest police brutality and oppression by taking the knee during NFL games’ National Anthem.

“You posted hateful comments on social media about my family, about my man, Colin Kaepernick,” Nessa told a shocked Evans, who claimed she had never seen the posts which she was referencing. it was at that point that Nessa pulled up a post from the cast member’s Facebook calling him “the most disrespected guy in the NFL.”

Upon being confronted with her actions on social media in light of Kaepernick’s peaceful protest, Evans broke down immediately, storming off stage and ripping her microphone off.

“I would have been more than happy to have a healthy conversation,” Nessa told Evans as she got up to leave.

“I’m done with this bulls—. This is why I didn’t want to come here,” she shouted as she left the stage. “This is my storyline, you want to bring up your issues.”

While Dr. Drew Pinsky ran to retrieve Evans from her tantrum backstage, fans won’t get to see what happened on their screens until next week.

“I have known Jenelle for years, and I have always been fair and just to her,” Nessa said in closing. “I would have love to have shared educational resources with her.”

As previously reported back during April’s filming, a source at the taping told The Ashley that producers were eventually able to coax Evans back on stage, only for her to storm off a second time, complaining she was having “stomach pains” and insisting she be taken to the hospital.

Earlier this month, MTV announced it would no longer be filming with Evans after husband David Eason admitted to shooting and killing the family dog, which prompted all three of Evans’ children to be removed from the home pending a Child Protective Services investigation.

Photo credit: MTV