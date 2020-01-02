‘Teen Mom 2’ Alum Jenelle Evans Reportedly Dating New Man Herb Wilkinson Following David Eason Split

Jenelle Evans seems to have a new man in her life two months after announcing she had left husband, David Eason. The former Teen Mom 2 personality has been seeing Boston-area man Herb Wilkinson, a source close to the reality personality confirmed to The Sun this week after video of the two on a date surfaced on his Instagram Monday.

“Smile babe,” he told Evans in the video, which has since been deleted with the rest of his Instagram account after Teen Mom 2 fans took to the comment section to comment on their relationship.

“She has been talking to someone,” the insider said, explaining that the trip up north from her Nashville home documented on Evans’ Instagram Story is a big step in their potential future together. “She’s visiting him because she is interested in him.”

Evans has yet to comment on the romance one way or another, but the two were spotted following and liking one another’s Instagram posts until Wilkinson appears to have deactivated his.

The former MTV personality hasn’t shied away from shooting down dating rumors that weren’t true in the past, saying at the start of December, “I’m sick and tired of a million people asking me if I’m dating an ex or friends that I hangout with. No one needs to worry about what I’m doing even if it’s about my kids.”

Evans has yet to file for divorce from Eason, but announced in October that she had taken her children, including the 2-year-old daughter they share, and left him.

“With time away from Teen Mom, I’ve started to look at my life differently and I know I need to make changes. I’m starting that now,” Evans wrote on Instagram at the time.

“The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids,” she continued. “Today I’ve filed papers to start that process. I appreciate the support from everybody who has asked how I am. Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together, but you’ll hear from us again soon.”

Photo credit: Getty / Bruce Glikas