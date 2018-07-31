Jenelle Evans’ Ex Claims ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Tested Positive for Drugs After Birth of Son

Nathan Griffith is continuing his battle with Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans for custody of their 3-year-old son Kaiser.

The MTV personality filed a motion on July 24 to modify their custody agreement, reports The Ashley, after his ex pulled a gun on another driver with her 8-year-old son Jace in the car during a road rage incident captured by MTV cameras. He is asking for full legal and physical custody, with Evans getting visitation rights. Her husband, David Eason, would be prohibited from contacting Kaiser if the filing was granted.

In the Columbus County Court filing, Griffith claimed that Evans’ husband is “violent” and “a danger” to Kaiser. “Plaintiff and spouse have drug dependency and substance abuse issues,” the motion reads. “[Jenelle] is frequently in criminal trouble and has been arrested over 20 times.” The motion also brings up Jenelle’s “two to three” rehab stays, saying she has “never completed the prescribed treatment.”

Shockingly enough, Griffith also claimed in the filing that Kaiser “as well as another of the Plantiff’s children, did test positive for THC at birth.” THC is the active chemical in marijuana.

A source close to Evans denied this claim to Radar, although she did admit to testing positive for THC after giving birth to her and Eason’s daughter Ensley in January 2017.

Griffith called the police to report alleged child abuse back in June when he told authorities he noticed bruises on his child’s butt.

“I received my child and he has marks all over him,” Griffith said in a 911 call obtained from Columbus County Emergency Services in North Carolina. “I have pictures from the day I picked him up from yesterday….there is bruising now.”

He added, “We asked him about it and he said David hit him with a stick.”

Although Kaiser was returned to Evans and Eason soon after the report was made, Griffith told TMZ recently that the road rage incident airing on MTV bolsters his attempt to get full custody of his son.

Griffith said the footage “helps me in my situation of getting custody of Kaiser because it shows an unstable environment and a very hectic situation instead of being calm … escalating where it could be potentially more hazardous.”

“It shows that that the child might be in danger of being in a hostile situation like that and not making sound judgment to keep the children safe,” he added.

Griffith also said he wants to “investigate further into the raw footage,” as part of his case.

Photo Credit: MTV