‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Details Her Surprise Nose Surgery

Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans is opening up about two separate nose surgeries she underwent that corrected her deviated septum and left her able to breathe easier, as well as smell and taste food better than before.

Sharing a link to an article about the septoplasty for her deviated septum, Evans tweeted that she actually had two procedures done: the septoplasty as well as a balloon sinusplasty.

A septoplasty is designed to correct a deviated septum, which is misplacement of the bone and cartilage dividing the nostrils. A balloon sinusplasty uses a small, flexible balloon catheter to open up blocked sinus passages to help drain mucus that builds up after chronic sinusitis symptoms.

“CORRECTION: Septoplasty and Balloon Sinusplasty , I had 2 surgeries done,” Evans tweeted alongside a link to an article from PEOPLE.

She then added that she saw an ear, nose and throat doctor for the procedure, clarifying that she did not go to a plastic surgeon’s office. “Just to also mention I had the procedure done by an ENT, not a plastic surgeon,” she tweeted with an emoji rolling its eyes.

In a more positive tweet, she wrote that the surgery was successful and that after a rough recovery she was looking forward to the new benefits her surgery offered. “But today I got my nose splints out and this is a miracle!!!!!! I’ve never smelled or tasted food this great in my life,” she wrote.

In another tweet, she detailed the “extremely painful” recovery from the procedures. “I recommend [surgery] to be able to breathe again but it is EXTREMELY painful. I woke up dying in pain,” she wrote. “Bad headaches for days and coughing up crazy things.”

She even said that she didn’t notice a huge difference in the appearance of her nose before and after the procedure when a fan asked. “Not really. Just looks smoother. I’ll post a comparison pic soon,” she promised.

Earlier in the week, Evans revealed on Instagram that she was having a “rough recovery” when she posted a photo with husband David Eason while wearing gauze and sunglasses as part of her post-operation procedure.

“Just want to say thank you for always taking care of me,” she wrote to Eason, adding the hashtags #Septoplasty, #RoughRecovery and #SinusSurgery.

Although she seemed to roll her eyes at the idea that she may have seen a plastic surgeon for the operation, she has previously admitted to undergoing breast implant surgery. Last year, while clapping back to an Instagram follower who told her to “lay off on the botox,” she revealed, “Never had botox in my life…. lol only Lip injections twice and breast augmentation.” She had the breast implant surgery in 2012, writing on Twitter at the time that she was “Ready to go and get new boobies.”