‘Teen Mom 2’ Jenelle Evans Could Be Fired From Show, Source Says

Jenelle Evans' future on Teen Mom 2 may be in question. The reality TV star "remains on very, very thin ice with MTV and could be fired from the show," a source told Us Weekly Wednesday.

Evans' has a fraught history with the network, but the latest drama comes after she refused to attend the taping of the Teen Mom 2 reunion in New York City over the weekend.

"Jenelle will be interviewed this week for the Teen Mom reunion since she refused to go to New York City for filming," the source told the publication. "Jenelle's husband [David Eason] won't be interviewed since he was fired from the show. David has expressed interest in sitting down with [host] Dr. Drew Pinsky, but at this point, who knows if that will happen."

MTV announced in February that the network would no longer be filming with Eason with six weeks of production of the season left after his homophobic Twitter rant went viral. The couple married in September 2017 and share 15-month-old daughter Ensley, as well as four children from previous relationships. Evans shares 8-year-old Jace with estranged ex Andrew Lewis and 3-year-old son Kaiser with ex-fiancé Nathan Griffith. Even before their nuptials, the two were a major source of drama on the show, drawing allegations of domestic violence and child abuse.

The two got heat earlier this year for posting photos of themselves with semi-automatic weapons on the same day of the Parkland school shooting, then posting a fake news story criticizing one of the teenage survivors on Facebook.

Evans was also involved in a road rage incident in late April, during which the other driver claimed she pulled a gun on him. Eason subsequently claimed the man was trying to kidnap his wife. Police didn't file charges against either party involved in the incident.

It might have been good for Evans to stay home from the reunion filming, however, with The Ashley reporting earlier this week that Teen Mom 2 stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus got into a "physical altercation" that also involved Briana's sister Brittany.

The two have been feuding since Briana briefly dated Lowry's ex-husband, Javi Marroquin earlier this year. The two called it quits in January, but the drama is playing out during the ongoing season of the MTV series.

After news of the alleged fight broke, Evans tweeted, "So glad I stayed home from #NYC this weekend with my babies. Too much drama! #CalledIt."

Lowry, meanwhile, responded to the reports by simply tweeting, "I didn't get beat up. I didn't get hit. Reeeeeeeelax." DeJesus, for her part, wrote in a since-deleted tweet on Monday that the Hustle and Heart author should "get it together."

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

