‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Javi Marroquin Reveals Name of New Baby With Lauren Comeau

Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin and his girlfriend, Lauren Comeau, revealed the name of their new son on Friday, and it has family significance for Comeau.

“We are going with Eli Joseph Marroquin,” Comeau told Radar Online. “Joseph after my dad, who goes by Joe, and my grandfather’s middle name.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Comeau said they came to a decision for Eli’s first name came within the last week.

“We’ve been set on the middle name for months, but the first name has rotated like every month or so,” Comeau told Radar. “I really wanted to name him something that could be shortened to a nickname, but we love Eli by itself.”

Eli was born on Nov. 15, Marroquin told Radar. He was born at Dover Kent General Hospital in Delaware at 3:09 p.m., weighing 6 pounds, 13 ounces.

Marroquin said becoming a dad again has “been amazing,” and said he even shed some tears.

“For those that don’t know, I’m not an emotional person anymore at all and just seeing my son came out really had me in my feelings,” Kailyn Lowry‘s ex-husband said.

While Marroquin has a 5-year-old son, Lincoln, with Lowry, Eli is Comeau’s first child. She told Radar the experience was “incredible.”

“Being induced definitely threw us for a spin,” she said. “I was nervous about having to start from zero at the hospital, but we had a great experience.”

Marroquin and Comeau met at a mutual friend’s wedding and dated from July 2017 to September 2017, when they split for the first time. After a brief relationship with Teen Mom 2 co-star Briana DeJesus, Marroquin resumed his relationship with Comeau. Marroquin and Comeau announced they were expecting just four months after he split with DeJesus.

Marroquin told Us Weekly the pregnancy was not planned.

“When we realized there was a possibility of having a baby, we decided to take the pregnancy test while together. I was excited at first, then got a little bit of cold feet,” he said. “Like, I can’t believe this is happening. Lincoln is almost 5, so so many emotions going through my head.”

Lowry congratulated Marroquin on the new baby. She tweeted a link to the Radar Online report, adding, “Congrats!”

This is a busy time for Marroquin, who also agreed to a celebrity boxing match to raise money for a veteran’s organization. The fight is scheduled for Feb. 16 and is being promoted by Damon Feldman, the same promoter behind Farrah Abraham’s ill-fated Atlantic City fight. Lincoln also celebrated his fifth birthday on Friday.

Photo credit: Instagram