‘Teen Mom 2’: David Eason Says He Misses ‘Precious’ Daughter Ensley Amid Jenelle Evans Divorce

Former Teen Mom 2 star David Eason shared a photo of 2-year-old daughter Ensley on Instagram Saturday, taken during a trip to New York City earlier this year. Eason wrote to fans that he is “missing” Ensley, who is now living with her mother, Jenelle Evans. In October, Evans announced she filed for divorce and left Eason. She is now living in Nashville.

“Missing my precious baby so much,” Eason wrote in the caption.

In the first hour since the photo was published, it has garnered over 2,690 likes. The post also quickly earned dozens of comments from fans. However, as the day progressed and as of 5:30 p.m. ET, Eason re-locked the account with the aforementioned photo, which was screencapped by a fan, who had asked him a question about his ex, Evans.

“Then why did u make the decisions you made that allowed your fam to split? [Shake my head] i hope u see her soon but [come on] David,” the follower wrote, to which Eason responded: “If you knew what you were talking about you wouldn’t be asking that question,” Eason replied.

“I wish you could see her. This isn’t right,” one supporter wrote.

“Don’t ever stop trying to see her. She deserves to have both parents in her life. When she’s older she will be able to understand the truth better,” another wrote.

“Precious! Hoping you all figure out a plan before the rest of the holidays!” one fan wrote.

This was not the first time Eason took to Instagram to share how much he misses Ensley. On Nov. 21, he shared a video of Ensley, taken during a hunting trip.

“I miss my baby more than she could ever imagine and I know she misses me too! I would give anything to take her hunting again right now!” Eason wrote.

Six months after MTV dropped Evans following Eason’s dog-shooting scandal, Evans announced she filed paperwork to start the divorce proceedings in an Oct. 31 Instagram post. Evans said she and her children “have moved away from David,” adding, “Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that’s what is best for me, and for my kids.”

Evans decided to move to Nashville, Tennessee, which has allowed her to be closer to Nathan Griffith, the father of her son Kaiser. This week, Evans’ mother Barbara and Jace, Evans’ son with Andrew Lewis, visited Evans in Nashville.

Evans and Eason are now in a court battle over custody of Ensley. Evans’ restraining order against Eason was extended for a few weeks after both Evans and Eason appeared in court.

In the documents Evans filed for the restraining order, Evans listed several allegations of verbal and physical abuse against Evans during their tumultuous two-year marriage.

“I married David on September 23, 2017. Since then, he has been abusive and violent towards me. Because of his behavior, I want to leave him. As he has realized this over the past couple of days, he has escalated his threats,” Evans wrote in the documents. “Because of his recent threats, his history of violence, his erratic behavior, and his large stockpile of weapons, I am scared for my life and for my children’s well-being.”

MTV fired Evans from Teen Mom 2 in May after Eason shot and killed their family dog, leading to the couple temporarily losing custody of their children. Eason was fired last year after posting homophobic and transphobic messages on Twitter.

