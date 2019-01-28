‘Teen Mom 2’: Chelsea Houska Faced With Odd Pregnancy Mystery in New Clip

Is Chelsea Houska about to give birth or did she just sit in water? That’s the question the Teen Mom 2 star and her family had in a puzzling new preview of the MTV reality show.

In the clip, a very pregnant Chelsea and her mom, Mary Houska, are spending time together on the porch watching her 2-year-old son with husband Cole DeBoer, Watson, play with a water toy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

All of a sudden, Chelsea looks concerned, asking her mom, “Why am I sitting in wetness? What if my water just broke? Because my a— is soaked!”

“It is pretty wet,” her mom confirms, asking, “Does it feel wet in the front?”

“I definitely didn’t pee my pants, I want that to be clear,” Chelsea tells the cameras off the bat, adding, “What if I was just sitting here and my water broke and I didn’t even know?”

Calling over DeBoer to feel her pants and then the chair to weigh in, even he can’t tell quite what is going on.

Mary adds with concern, “And all morning you’ve been kind of, like, you’re achy; you’re having those contractions.”

Chelsea tries to write off her worries by saying Watson must have sat in the chair after playing with his water toy, but doesn’t seem convinced based on the evidence.

“I mean if you went in [to the doctor] they could swipe you,” Mary suggests.

“I know, but I’m not gonna go and swipe in and be like, ‘I sat in what might have just been a wet spot,’” Chelsea responds.

“But wouldn’t you rather know than not know?” Mary prods.

While DeBoer makes a phone call, Chelsea admits that now she’s “just anxious,” explaining, “If they’re born before 36 weeks, they have to sty in the NICU for a few weeks.”

“You never want to overlook things,” DeBoer chimes in. “That’s what’s crazy.”

It’s not clear from the clip what exactly was going on with Chelsea, but it appears to be nothing too serious. The couple welcomed daughter Layne Ettie DeBoer in August 2018, bringing her home just a few days later.

After the birth, dad Randy Houska shared of the big day on his YouTube channel, “All went well. I believe she called me at 6 a.m. and said, ‘Hey, gonna have a baby! And then they got to the hospital, and as per her usual, she delivered very quickly with no complications — everything went great.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: MTV