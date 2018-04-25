Arrest Warrant Issued for Chelsea Houska’s Baby Daddy Adam Lind

After failing to appear in court, police are searching for Teen Mom 2 cast member Chelsea Houska DeBoer’s ex Adam Lind, RadarOnline reports.

Police issued a bench warrant for Lind when he failed to appear in court on March 7, a spokesperson for Lincoln County Clerk of Courts told Radar. The 28-year-old was scheduled to appear in court for a hearing related to his November domestic assault arrest.

The bench warrant isn’t the only one out for Lind; Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest in February for failing to pay child support.

A source close to Lind told Radar that the warrant for the child support case pertains to his daughter Paislee, 4, with Taylor Halbur. Lind reportedly owes Halbur over $16,000.

As previously reported, Lind was arrested under allegations of domestic assault against an ex-girlfriend in November, and then again in December for violating the no-contact order between them. On the same day of the December arrest he was scheduled to appear in court after ex-fiancée Stasia Huber filed for a restraining order against him, alleging he was physically abusive and used methamphetamines. The order was granted for five years.

Houska took major legal steps after Lind’s arrest, and reportedly filed a motion to stop him from being able to see their 8-year-old daughter, Aubree.

“She wants to cut back on Aubree going to Adam’s parents’ house,” a source told Radar in December. “She wants more of a regular grandparent visitation, not a visitation like the other parent where she has to go every other weekend. Maybe just once a month.”

The insider added that Lind is “hardly ever there” when Aubree visits with his parents, who are required to supervise visits with their oldest son.

“She doesn’t see the point in Aubree having to go to his parents every other weekend,” they said. “Aubree is getting older. The older the kid get, the more friends and activities take up their time, especially on the weekends.”

Although Houska wants to limit visitation, the insider stressed she doesn’t want the grandparents out of the little girl’s life for good.

In the past, Houska has filed to change Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer after she wed husband Cole DeBoer in October 2016.

Houska is currently expecting her third child, her second with DeBoer. She announced her pregnancy on March 15, posting a photo of her ultrasound on a rustic frame with “It’s a girl” written above it.

“….GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited,” Houska wrote in the caption.

She told a fan that her due date is in September but she thinks the baby will be born early.

“Sept!” Houska wrote about the due date. “But I’m thinking she’ll come in August because I tend to have my babies a couple weeks early! We’ll see!”