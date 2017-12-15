MTV Announces Chelsea Houska’s ‘Teen Mom 2’ Special

Chelsea Houska DeBoer is getting her own special!

The Teen Mom 2 fan favorite confirmed this week that she and husband Cole DeBoer would be getting their own MTV special, titled, Chelsea and Cole — A Love Story, which will air Monday, Dec. 18 at 11 p.m. ET.

When rumors of the special broke, Houska took to Twitter to confirm them.

“Yaaaasss!” she captioned a tweet about the special.

The couple will allegedly tell the story of how they met and fell in love on the special. On the show, the 26-year-old mother of two has mentioned that she and her future husband locked eyes while pumping gas at a local gas station, but didn’t speak.

Later, DeBoer looked her up on social media, and they have since gotten married and had a son, Watson DeBoer, on Jan. 25, 2017. Houska has a daughter Aubree, with her ex Adam Lind, who has recently gotten into trouble with the law due to alleged domestic assault and drug use.

Houska has said in the past that she would like to change Aubree’s last name from Lind to Lind-DeBoer, to reflect the man who has become her father.

After this week’s Teen Mom 2: The Ex Files special, in which Jenelle Evans was confronted by her exes, many MTV fans were excited to see Houska’s love story get some air time.

“After my brain being poisoned by [The Ex Files] show this week I’m so glad @ChelseaHouska and Cole have a love show this week to fix what’s damaged.”

And for the haters saying Houska is too boring for her own special, dad Randy Houska has a reply prepared.

“Cue the ‘Chelsea is so boring, I can’t stand her baby voice blah blah blah blah,’” he wrote. “I will take the boring, happy, genuine life any day vs ‘let’s make up some drama and sell a story’ life.”

Chelsea and Cole — A Love Story will air Monday, Dec. 18 at 11 p.m. ET. Photo credit: Facebook/Teen Mom 2