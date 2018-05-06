‘Teen Mom 2’ Cast Member Jeremy Calvert Slams Jenelle Evans After Road Rage Incident

Jenelle Evans’ ex-husband Jeremy Calvert is slamming her after a shocking road rage incident involving the 26-year-old mom.

Just days after news broke that the Teen Mom 2 star was involved in an alleged road rage incident where she pulled a gun on a fellow driver as her son was in the backseat, her most outspoken critic and co-star, Calvert, has had enough.

Even though he is open about his support for the 2nd Amendment, Calvert seemed to be upset about the way MTV is handling the situation. The Teen Mom 2 cast member took to Twitter to slam Evans, and when she responded, he came back with some nasty insults.

“You are irrelevant in my life and others that are associated with me. So no need to put ur two sense into anything that has to deal with me or my life. You look silly no one cares bout ur opinion in anyway shape or form. Worry bout ur own life. Thank you!!!!”

In Touch reports MTV decided to ask the Teen Mom stars who own guns to undergo an additional background check — on top of the one that the federal government requires all licensed gun dealers to run on buyers.

Calvert is himself a gun owner and has also received backlash for choosing to allow his 4-year-old daughter Addie to have a gun.

But it appears like Calvert is not against Evans’ ownership, but rather her pulling the gun on someone during the incident; and apparently his ex-wife living only off the money she makes from Teen Mom 2.

“And unlike you I do not need MTV money,” Calvert wrote. “I have a job outside of MTV, I can’t wait till this show ends and then see how life treats you. I don’t give a flying f— about you or your [sic] family.”

Evans also seems to be on the outs with her Teen Mom 2 co-stars, with reports saying she’s refusing to come to the reunion without her husband, David Eason, who was fired from the show and is not allowed on set.

“Jenelle doesn’t want to go anywhere without David, and MTV isn’t paying for him to come to the reunion,” the source said. “And David is trying to talk her out of going too, manipulating her and telling her that she should just skip it.”

However, MTV is reportedly not backing down. Evans is allegedly contractually obligated to come to the reunion, and the network has not given into Evans’ other recent demands.

“Jenelle isn’t getting any more special treatment. Her MTV contract says she needs to go to the reunion,” the source said. “Jenelle’s outrageous demands all season have been ignored by MTV and they’re expecting her to show up for the reunion.”

Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Monday night’s episode will be the season premiere, and the aforementioned reunion special will air at the end of the current season.