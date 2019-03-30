‘Teen Mom 2’: Briana DeJesus Reveals Cast to Film Reunion Separately Following Last Year’s Fight

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus claimed the cast will be filmed separately for this year’s reunion special after last year’s explosive fight between her and Kailyn Lowry.

In an interview with Radar Online this week, DeJesus claimed she was actually injured while filming last year’s special.

“When everything started to go down and I was backstage being held back by security, I ended up falling and scraping the bone on my leg,” the 24-year-old said, adding it was “so bad that I almost needed stitches.”

DeJesus said her injuries led MTV producers to believe the cast should be filmed separately.

“It was the first reunion someone got actually physically injured and I think they thought there’d be too much risk of something going down again,” DeJesus continued.

She said she got a “bad scar” from the injury.

“Even though I’m clearly way past all that dramatic BS, it’s something I’ll literally physically never be able to forget,” she told Radar. “Last year’s reunion, as everyone knows, was crazy.”

DeJesus said she is frequently asked what she will do if she meets Lowry or Lowry’s ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, whom DeJesus dated in 2017. DeJesus, who broke up with Marroquin in January 2018, told Radar they will not meet in person because “everyone is being segregated/separated this year.”

Even though the cast is being filmed separately, they are all still expected to be interviewed in New York. According to DeJesus, it will be the first time every member of the cast is filmed separately for a reunion.

“Personally, at this point, there’s no beef that I have with Kail and even if I did see her I’d have no intention of fighting with her either verbally or physically,” DeJesus told Radar. “What’s in the past is in the past and that’s that.”

During last year’s reunion taping, things got heated between DeJesus and Lowry over Marroquin. Later, Lowry threatened to quit the show. However, she ended up returning for another season.

During a June 2018 episode of Coffee Convos, Lowry claimed the two did not hit each other during their fight.

“I did confront her in a room, no cameras, and yes, I did want to punch her and yes, I did try,” she said at the time. “The security guards got me before I could.”

DeJesus has two daughters, Stella, 1, and Nova, 7. She is now dating Johnny Rodriguez, and their relationship is part of Teen Mom 2‘s ongoing season.

New episodes of Teen Mom 2 air Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.