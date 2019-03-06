Fans Want Briana DeJesus Fired After She Laughs at Logan Paul’s 'Suicide Forest' Video

Teen Mom 2 fans have come for Briana DeJesus, calling for her to be fired over an insensitive tweet.

After YouTube sensation Logan Paul posted a video showing a corpse hanging by a tree in a "Japanese suicide forest," DeJesus took to Twitter on January 3 to give her candid, unpopular reaction.

"My sister just made me watch a video of a whole bunch of boys going into the Suicide forest to explore and Wow men are p— lmao," she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

(Photo: Twitter / @_BrianaDejesus)

Fans didn't appreciate her "laughter" at the situation, but the reality TV cast member took things one step further. She shared a screenshot of a tour deal to see the forest herself, writing "interesting" alongside the image.

"If you're gonna go, go to pray. Pay respect, or for awareness," a critic responded. "This is far from a great tourist attraction. I like you but this isn't right." Another added, "Seriously I think you should stop and consider how you would feel if this was one of your family members who had gone to this forest to end their life. It's not a tourist attraction."

Some called for MTV to cut her from Teen Mom 2 following the controversy: "@MTV get her off the show NOW!!!! This is absolutely disgusting."

In response, DeJesus tweeted another semi-cryptic message Thursday in an attempt to clear the air.

"If u know me you know I love different kids of food and haunted crazy s—," she wrote with another crying face emoji and "lol."

Still, fans didn't take kindly to her messages.

"Listen, you have young teens and adults that follow you as well. You really need to use common sense. I know you're trying to always say something shocking, but talking about being 'hype' about going through a suicide forest is heavily inappropriate. I don't care what you discuss," one follower replied, criticizing her for glorifying mental illness.

Paul, the original poster of the controversial video, has also taken heat for filming the tragic scene. Unlike DeJesus, though, he has come forward multiple times to express remorse for the poor decision.