Javi Marroquin on Briana DeJesus’ Reunion With Ex: ‘Good for Them’

Briana DeJesus is back with another ex just a month after splitting with Teen Mom 2 castmate Javi Marroquin.

The MTV cast member, 23, Snapchatted photos of her at a Valentine’s Day “spa day” with her ex Dre, whom fans of the show might remember from the episode in which DeJesus hosted her baby shower for daughter Stella, now 6.

Videos by PopCulture.com

During the episode, Stella’s father Luis Hernandez got worked up when Dre wanted to attend, saying he should be able to since he and the mother-to-be were now “friends.”

Dre can be seen in the Valentine’s Day Snapchats DeJesus posted Wednesday, as can the chocolate covered strawberries he gifted the reality TV personality.

He also posted a telling tweet Thursday, writing, “Ima make a great step daddy.”

Ima make a great step daddy — Dre Diddy (@StopGassinEm) February 15, 2018



Marroquin and DeJesus dated from October to January before splitting, but the couple’s relationship was clearly serious, with DeJesus even stating she intended to marry Marroquin in a Twitter fight with his ex-wife and Teen Mom 2 castmate Kailyn Lowry.

After the couple split, Marroquin even flew down to Miami, Florida to be by DeJesus’ side while she went under the knife for a “mommy makeover” consisting of a breast lift and implant exchange, tummy tuck and booty reshaping on the Snapchat account of famed plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami.

But almost as soon as she regained consciousness, the drama began, as the father of her daughter Nova, 7 months, Devoin Austin, also flew down to be by her side. Leaving abruptly, Marroquin tweeted an apology for the “Miami drama” at Lowry, and has appeared be done with his ex.

DeJesus, in the meantime, has moved in with Austin, she revealed on Twitter this week, making her reunion with Dre even more complicated.

But Marroquin appears to want nothing to do with his ex. When asked about her new relationship by Radar, he responded, “Good for them. The only reason why we need to communicate is to get my money for the dog we bought together. That’s it.”

The former couple adopted a bulldog puppy named Bubba in January, they revealed on social media, after weeks of puppy talk back and forth.

“I smell like baby wipes and puppy breath [laugh out loud] it’s kinda gross,” DeJeus tweeted the day after bringing the pooch home.

While DeJesus is feeling much better after her invasive surgical procedures, the entire plastic surgery issue appears to be part of the reason she and Marroquin split in the first place.

At the time, the 23-year-old said Marroquin dumped her because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he rejected her plans for plastic surgery.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” he said.

Photo credit: Getty / Steve Mack / Contributor