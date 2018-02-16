Briana DeJesus Denies She’s Back With Ex After Romantic Photos Surface

Briana DeJesus is denying she’s back with her ex after posting romantic photos of the two celebrating Valentine’s Day on social media.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member was believed to have gotten back with an old ex, Dre, after she posted photos of the two on a Valentine’s Day “spa day” Wednesday, showing off the chocolate covered strawberries he had bought her as well.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Dre also lent credence to the theory by tweeting, “Ima make a great step daddy,” Thursday morning, possibly referring to the MTV cast member’s two children, Nova, 6, and Stella, 7 months.

Ex Javi Marroquin even weighed in on the apparent new relationship!

When asked about her new relationship by Radar, he responded, “Good for them. The only reason why we need to communicate is to get my money for the dog we bought together. That’s it.”

(The former couple adopted a bulldog puppy named Bubba in January, they revealed on social media, after weeks of puppy talk back and forth.)

But DeJesus is insisting she’s not with Dre, and that the two are just friends.

“I’m so annoyed at these reports,” the 23-year-old told Blasting News Wednesday. “I am not with Dre. He is a friend. He was a friend before my relationship with Javi and after. That’s all there is to it — friends and nothing more.”

DeJesus and Dre’s alleged friendship has caused problems in the past. Teen Mom 2 fans will remember that the mother of two fought with her ex Luis Hernandez over her relationship with Dre before the baby shower for daughter Stella.

DeJesus is currently embroiled with the father of her other daughter, Devoin Austin, whom she is living with after undergoing a “mommy makeover” consisting of a breast lift and implant exchange, tummy tuck and booty reshaping on the Snapchat account of famed plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, also known as Dr. Miami.

But another ex, Teen Mom 2 cast member Javi Marroquin, also flew down to be by her side. After seeing DeJesus was reuniting with her ex, Marroquin left abruptly, tweeting an apology for the “Miami drama” at ex-wife and MTV personality Kailyn Lowry.

The two dated from October to January, announcing they had split in part due to DeJesus’ surgery as well as the struggles of dating long distance.

“Javi and I are not together anymore,” DeJesus told Blasting News at the time. “Our future just doesn’t line up. He doesn’t want me to get my surgery for a breast lift, lipo, and tummy tuck (which I’m doing in two weeks) because it’ll look bad on his name at work. Also, I don’t plan on moving in with him in the summer and for these reasons, he broke up with me.”

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” she continued. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

According to Marroquin, “the surgery itself wasn’t an issue,” but rather their long-distance relationship, which neither wanted to fix by moving.

“Some questions about our futures couldn’t be answered because we both do have kids and live two different lifestyles, her being in Florida and me in Delaware,” he told Radar of the split. “I didn’t agree with some of her future plans being exposed for the world to see for our future and any future employers and I wish we could’ve compromised. Maybe I was overthinking but I couldn’t figure out a way to answer some of those questions.”

“Unfortunately it didn’t work out for us. Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold. Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others. She’s got a bright future and she’ll make any guy feel special,” he said.

Photo credit: MTV