Briana DeJesus Reunites With Baby Daddy Immediately After Split From Javi Marroquin

Following Briana DeJesus’ breakup with Javi Marroquin, she apparently ran back to a familiar face for comfort.

The Teen Mom 2 cast member called things off with Marroquin, who previously dated Teen Mom 2 personality Kailyn Lowry, earlier in January. Now, DeJesus is having dinner with an old flame.

“Who would have thought my baby daddy can cook?” the 23-year-old wrote on Twitter Wednesday, adding a crying emoji.

But fans had one question for the reality TV mom: Which baby daddy is she talking about?

DeJesus has two daughters, 6-year-old Nova with ex-boyfriend Devoin Austin and 6-month-old Stella with ex-boyfriend Luis Hernandez.

She and Marroquin called it quits earlier this month after going public with their romance in October, even sparking rumors they were thinking about marriage just a week before the breakup.

DeJesus said that Marroquin dumped her because she was not ready to move in with him or get married, and because he didn’t appreciate her plans for plastic surgery. Marroquin blamed the dissolution of the relationship on their long distance situation.

But in a now-deleted tweet, fans this week thought the couple may be getting back together after a post asking for health advice may have exposed a relationship secret.

“What can I do to bring up my hemoglobin? besides iron pills. any home remedies?” DeJesus tweeted. One fan responded with the joke, “Umm, get back with Javi?”

DeJesus replied with the now-deleted, “He’s not going anywhere,” which might mean the two are working on their relationship.

The former lovers’ interaction on social media is far from hostile, with DeJesus sending Marroquin kisses in a supportive response on Wednesday.

The couple’s statements about the breakup did not seem particularly bitter either, leaving Teen Mom fans to wonder if they might reconcile in the future.

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” DeJesus said. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

“Bri is an amazing person with the biggest heart I’ve ever got to hold,” Marroquin gushed about his ex. “Everything she goes through and she’s still selfless and does her best to please others.”

Marroquin did not share any children with DeJesus, but he shares a 4-year-old son Lincoln with Teen Mom 2 castmate Lowry, and also has a close relationship with his former stepson, Isaac, from Lowry’s previous relationship with Jo Rivera.