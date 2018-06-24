‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Addresses Pregnancy Rumors

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus sparked pregnancy rumors with her latest Instagram selfie, but she says she’s not expecting a third baby.

Early Saturday, the 24-year-old DeJesus posted a massage in her Instagram Story, denying the speculation. “I’m not pregnant nor do I want to be. Nor do I care about anyone from my past life,” DeJesus wrote in the now-expired post, reports InTouch Weekly.

The speculation started after DeJesus posted a selfie showing her wearing a skin-tight grey skirt and top, baring her stomach. The only thing she included in the caption was a kissing emoji.

DeJesus is already the mother of 6-year-old Nova, with ex Devoin Austin, and 11-month-old Stella with Luis Hernandez. She previously sparked pregnancy rumors in November, December and January while she was dating Javi Marroquin. “No I’m f–g fat I just had a baby,” DeJesus replied to one fan on Nov. 19.

On June 1, DeJesus sparked more speculation about another pregnancy.

“My life literally just took a turn just now and I’m like uhhhhhhhhh what now,” she wrote. Hours later, she added, “And no I’m not pregnant lol.”

DeJesus never said what the “turn” she faced in her life.

While DeJesus insists she is not pregnant, Marroquin’s new girlfriend is. Marroquin, who was previously married to Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, is expecting a new baby with girlfriend Lauren Comeau. The two met at a mutual friend’s wedding. They started dating last summer, but called things off for a few months since Marroquin was still with DeJesus. After Marroquin and DeJesus split for good in January, he began dating Comeau again.

“I’m happy for them. I wish them nothing but the best,” DeJesus told Us Weekly in May. “I don’t wish it was my baby. … All he wanted was a family and he got it. So good for him. Like I said, I’m sending my best wishes and have no hard feelings.”

During a recent episode of Teen Mom 2, DeJesus said Marroquin was about to propose to her during their four-month relationship. At one point, they got matching tattoos and Marroquin bought an engagement ring with plans to propose before his deployment. But Marroquin’s sister told him he was moving too fast with DeJesus. DeJesus later told Radar Online that Marrioquin never proposed.

“I have no bad things to say to about him. He wanted a wife and home right now and I didn’t see a reason to rush,” DeJesus told Blasting News. “I wish him the best going forward, and I am sad things panned out this way, but this is where things currently stand. Again, we are no longer together.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.