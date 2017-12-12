Tarek and Christina El Moussa Reunite for ‘Flip or Flop’ Open House

Tarek and Christina El Moussa reunited last week, but not for the reason you may think. The Flip or Flop stars put business first and shared a group photo from a successful home renovation.

ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!! And…we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right?? A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) on Dec 7, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

“ANOTHER completed season 7 house!! I’m sooo excited for season 7 to air… may be my favorite EVER!!” Tarek captioned a pic on Instagram on Thursday. “And…we have the best crew ever!! Great photo right??”

Christina shared another snap of the group to her Instagram, writing, “Best Crew Everrrr!!! #fliporflop open house day.”

The HGTV personalities have been working together on Flip or Flop despite splitting up this time last year. Christina opened up in August about co-parenting with her ex in the midst of a tough year.

“Things have gotten significantly easier since January. You know, the initial shock of it hitting the media was extremely stressful. [It was hard] having to be so public, but I feel like now everything’s calmed down and everything’s on the up and up,” she said.

“I think that’s a good thing for other people, to put your differences aside and to know that your kids are the most important, and you know that’s what matters,” she added.

Just a few months after that interview, Christina took to Instagram to mourn the death of a contractor who worked with her and Tarek, Frank Miller, who died of laryngeal cancer in November.

“Frank since the day I met you I had the utmost respect for you,” El Moussa wrote in the caption of an Instagram post. “Hardworking and REAL. Always a pleasure to be around and always made me laugh. You fought your hardest!! You are so admired and respected by all who know you. God has a special place for you in Heaven. Love you and miss you.”

Tarek also paid tribute to their long-time contractor, calling him an inspiration and someone he considered a brother.

“Good bye My dear friend Frank,” Tarek wrote on Instagram. “I have always looked up to you and have respected you as a brother. You have touched not only myself and my family but thousands and thousands around the world. You have impacted so many lives with the fight inside your heart and soul. I’ve never met anyone like you nor will I ever. I just love you love you love you more than you know! I will NEVER forget you and I hope to one day be as strong as you.”