Tan Mom Hospitalized Following Major Surgery

Patricia “Tan Mom” Krentcil is recovering in the hospital after the viral sensation underwent a successful hip replacement surgery last week, having suffered a “debilitating hip injury” earlier in the year. Her representative and friend Adam Barta revealed to The Blast Sunday that Krentcil was recuperating in a Tampa-area hospital after “weeks of immobility and pain” that left her unable to carry out her public engagements.

The 51-year-old first made headlines in 2012, when she was arrested and charged with second-degree child endangerment after she allowed her daughter Anna, then 5, to use a tanning bed, resulting in severe burns all over her body. Krentcil ultimately pleaded not guilty to second-degree child endangerment, and a grand jury later decided not to indict her. She has since gone on to appear regularly on The Howard Stern Show and pursue a music career.

In June, Krentcil suffered yet another health scare due to complications related to pneumonia. When doctors went in to drain the fluid from her lungs, she claims to have gone into cardiac arrest, requiring her to be placed in a medically-induced coma.

“When I was in a coma it was so sad to not be able to laugh with my family, Adam [Barta], and my friends at The [Howard] Stern Show,” she told Us Weekly after regaining consciousness. “With everyone praying every day and never giving up, it worked…This is a new chapter for Patricia Marie, and can’t wait to share my story with Howard and the world.”

Barta added at the time, “I talked with Patricia and she was in great spirits, laughing, and already ready to dive into business. The first thing she asked me was, ‘When is the new [‘Money Maka’] music video premiering?!’ We shot it on a private beach on the Gulf of Mexico before she fell ill.”

“She told me this has been a harrowing ordeal and is still a little foggy on some details,” he added. “We are asking for privacy and time for her to fully recover over the next couple weeks. However, we promise she will definitely be back one more time, and like a phoenix from the ashes, Patricia and I, along with our producer, Electropoint, are ready to take the music biz by storm!”

Photo credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images