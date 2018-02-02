Tamra Judge Slams ‘Fake News’ About ‘RHOC’ Spin-Off

Tamra Judge is setting the record straight about her rumored Real Housewives of Orange County spin-off.

The Bravo cast member has been rumored to have gotten “bored” with the long-running series and planning her departure after more than a decade.

It’s true she hasn’t had much to do on the show after a season many fans slammed as “snoozeworthy.”

She did manage to make up with friend Vicki Gunvalson after their friendship dissolved due to false rumors Gunvalson spread that Judge’s husband Eddie is gay and Judge not missing an opportunity to bring up her old friend’s naive involvement in boyfriend Brooks Ayers’ cancer scam.

But the reality TV personality is claiming that she’s far from bored with the series that brought her into the spotlight.

“#FAKENEWS,” she captioned a screenshot of a news story about her alleged departure from the show. “I don’t know how they come up with this [s—]…NOT TRUE! #considerthesource.”

But Judge might be better served in terms of her family if she left the show behind. Her 18-year-old daughter Sidney Barney has accused her mother in the past of choosing the show over her, and the two have gotten into several public fights over Barney’s desire to not appear on camera.

In August, Barney took to Facebook to explain the beef she has with her mother.

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive,” Barney shared.

She revealed some troubling details about their relationship.

The teenager says Judge “[puts] herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me.”

Barney, whose father is Judge’s ex-husband Simon, claimed Judge went against her promise to not post any photos from her recent graduation. She provided screengrabs from her conversation with her mom begging her not to publicly discuss or share images from the day.

She added, “If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one else’s fault but hers that I do not want her in my life.”

The RHOC cast member responded to the Facebook post, writing, “All I’ve ever done is love you from the second I found I was pregnant. I’m sorry you hate me so much. I fought so hard for you. I will always love and hope you realize one day how wrong all this is. So hurtful and not necessary.”

She also responded to a fan alerting her of the post on Twitter, “Not surprised. #brainwashed Ask her [who] paid for her very expensive college. I’m good when it works for her and her dad.”

In addition, the reality star also spoke to the claims she abuses her children. Alongside a series of photos she shared on Instagram, Judge wrote, “I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way. I ask that you do not send Sidney negative messages or comments, Direct them at me if feel the need.”

Photo credit: Bravo