Tamra Judge Reveals Shannon Beador’s Secret Boyfriend During ‘RHOC’ Reunion

Shannon Beador may have been on getting her groove back after her divorce from husband David on this season of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but it looks like she wasn’t letting viewers in on everything!

On the second part of the Season 13 reunion Sunday, Beador’s co-star Tamra Judge decided to let slip her on-again, off-again bestie’s big secret from the season — one even Andy Cohen didn’t know.

Judge turned on her friend after admitting the two had gone through a falling out during a trip to New York for Watch What Happens Live earlier this year, when Beador was being demanding and asking Judge’s friend to do her makeup, despite not being on the trip to work.

“I apologized right after!” Beador told Judge after hearing she was still harboring a grudge from the trip. “Mission accomplished. You were going to make me out to be the worst [person].”

“This is why I can’t tell you anything!” Judge shouted back. “You always turn it on me! Mission accomplished! You’re doing what you’re doing! You’re making me look bad. I’m telling you how I feel, the things that get on my nerves.”

Gina Kirschenheiter chimed in that people have been frustrated with Beador throughout the season for trying to keep certain personal matters off screen, despite being on a reality show, which prompted Judge to spill the beans.

“I get frustrated because she sits there and she’s like, ‘No, I’m not dating. I’m not dating.’ You were dating a guy when we were filming!” she explained.

Beador was shocked to have her romance put out in the open, but admitted to dating someone she “really liked” without letting the viewers know. She added that the relationship was now over after the man treated her “like crap.”

Kirschenheiter, however, was livid that Beador would keep this from her co-stars, saying that the time she and the other Housewives spent trying to help her get back in the dating pool could have been spent with their families if they knew the point was moot.

“You play victim a lot,” Judges added. “You’re like, ‘David was dating three months after. He’s dating. It’s hard for me. It’s so hard.’ You were too! You were dating, too!”

“Your two favorite words are me and I,” she continued. “Me, me, me, I, I, I, poor, poor, poor, victim, victim, victim. And sometimes, it wears on me!”

Judge also accused her friend, who maintained in a kind of shocked silence, of not caring about her husband’s ongoing health issues, despite Beador defending herself saying she was “going through flipping hell and back” through the end of her marriage and divorce.

“I know,” Judge replied. “It’s been four years, five years.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County reunion concludes on Sunday, Dec. 9 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.

Photo credit: Bravo