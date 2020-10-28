Tamar Braxton Gets Candid About Her Current Mental State After Hospitalization

Tamar Braxton suffered a frightening health sitution this summer, and she's now getting candid about her current mental state after the hospitalization. During an appearance on the Tamron Hall show, Braxton opened up about when she was found was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Residences in downtown Los Angeles on July 16. News of her emergency came just one day after a trailer had been released for her new docuseries, Tamar Braxton: Get Ya Life!

Referring to the situation, Hall asked Braxton if she "ever tried to end her life before." Braxton replied, "That was the lowest point of life. I'm just going to be 100 percent. There has been a time where I wanted to, but this was the first time where I've actually acted on it." She went on say, "I already felt dead. I felt choked. It was about feeling like I could never be myself and being misunderstood and having the stigma of the angry Black woman all the time."

Thank you again to @TamarBraxtonHer for joining us today and speaking her truth. We’re rooting for her success and wish her well while healing ❤️ . Don’t miss Tamar’s exclusive interview with @tamronhall on today’s show. Head to https://t.co/Wh8uJ2kpcB for when/where to watch. pic.twitter.com/6dPAnYlN7S — Tamron Hall Show (@TamronHallShow) October 28, 2020

Braxton added, "And that's not who I am. That's not what I wanted to portray. It wasn't just about being an angry Black woman, it was about real issues coming up on the show." Braxton also said that she has been through "a lot of hard, dark times," and that she has since been "diagnosed with depression and anxiety due to a circumstance." She also explained, "No, I'm not medicated, but I am in counseling every single day."

Before the interview ended, Braxton also spoke about her relationship with her family, in the wake of what she says was a betrayal by her network, WE tv — which airs Braxton Family Values — regarding details of her past sexual assault. "We went for help. Me and my family. We went for counseling," Braxton shared. "Because the show, it did create a lot of division between me and my sisters and it did create something that was never there, which was we couldn’t get along and we couldn't communicate. We stopped communicating. And we just simply wasn't a family anymore. And that help turned into a nightmare for me."

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.