Two-Time ‘Survivor’ Contestant Arrested for Assaulting Boyfriend

A former Survivor contestant has been arrested for assaulting her boyfriend.

Kat Edorsson, who competed on seasons 24 and 27 of Survivor, was seen striking her boyfriend in the left side of his face early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred at an Orlando, Florida, apartment complex and was reported by a security guard there, as TMZ reports.

Police say her boyfriend did not retaliate and did not wish to press charges.

However, she was seen as the “primary aggressor” in the situation by authorities, who arrested her on a dating violence battery charge.

Endorsson appeared in the One World season of Survivor and returned for the Blood vs. Water season. She was voted out 10th and 8th, respectively, in those seasons.

According to her Instagram, Endorsson is currently a model and athlete. She has not posted on social media since the arrest.