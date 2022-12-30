'Super Sized Salon' Season 2 Reportedly Happening Despite Star Jamie Lopez's Death

A second season of We TV's Super Sized Salon will air despite the show's star, Jamie Lopez, untimely death. Lopez died of heart complications at the age of 37 weeks ago. The show premiered earlier this year on the network and chronicled the staff and customers at Jamie's Babydoll Beauty Couture salon in Las Vegas. Sources tell TMZ the show's cast and crew hopped met this week with network executives and agreed to move forward with the show.

Ahead of Lopez's death, there were talks of a multi-season deal with Lopez, and everyone is committed to continuing to share her story. As of now, she'll be included using old clips and interviews. The plus-sized beauty owned 50% of the salon, with her partner and business manager, JD Armelin, owning the other half. Lopez's portion will reportedly go to her next of kin. JD is already in the process of buying them out, with plans to give some equity to the other women who work at the salon.

JD plans to remain behind the scenes. His goal is to eventually turn the salon into a franchise while looking for another woman to become the spokesperson to continue Lopez's vision.

Her death was announced on her official Instagram page, reading: "On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez."

We TV also paid tribute to Lopez. "Jamie's passion for creating a safe and welcoming environment for all women at Babydoll Beauty Couture will never be forgotten," the network said. "Our thoughts and condolences are with her family and friends during this difficult time," they wrote.

Lopez was committed to promoting inclusivity for women of all sizes. The show also documented some of her weight loss journey.