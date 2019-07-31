‘Strahan and Sara’ Reportedly Adding Keke Palmer as Third Co-Host

Strahan and Sara is welcoming a brand new talent to the mix, reportedly bringing on actress Keke Palmer to join Michael Strahan and Sara Haines as a third co-host on the ABC talk show, Page Six reported Wednesday.

While news of the Scream Queens actress joining the mix has yet to be officially announced, the original report hinted the announcement will come sooner rather than later, possibly even by the end of the week.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The hourlong program, titled GMA Day before switching formally to Strahan and Sara formally this January, was reportedly attracted to Palmer’s “fun, spontaneous” nature, being drawn to her “great energy,” according to an insider.

Palmer is no stranger to the show, having filled in as a guest co-host on a number of occasions, including while Haines was on maternity leave, from which she returned earlier this month.

“Keke has been so much fun filling in, so they decided to make her an offer,” added the insider. “The audience knows her and she’s got great chemistry with both [hosts].”

Palmer, who first entered the spotlight in her role as Akeelah Anderson in the 2006 drama Akeelah and the Bee, has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQA community, coming out as sexually fluid in 2015. Talking with Pride Source following her coming out, Palmer explained her process of coming to terms with her sexuality was a lot more relaxed than some.

“I didn’t feel like I needed someone to look to in order to be comfortable with [her sexuality], but at the same time I think it was more so being comfortable with myself as opposed to me looking outwardly for comfort,” she told the outlet. “It was just kind of me saying, ‘OK, it’s not a big deal; this is who I am and I can be who I wanna be and date who I wanna date,’ and it was just being more relaxed about all of that.”

Growing up with an accepting family and in a community filled with LGBTQA people also made her coming out a bit easier, she added.

“I allowed my journey to be my own and, like I said, I grew up in a community of people where many of my friends were also gay or they were fluid and we didn’t really put different things on ourselves in terms of our sexual identity,” she said. “We was just kind of like, ‘You know, I’m going on a date with so-and-so, I’m doing this.’ It wasn’t seen as anything more than just us being ourselves. And maybe that’s the millennial way. Maybe I got born in the prefect generation.”

Photo credit: Raymond Hall/GC Images