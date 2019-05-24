‘Southern Charm’ Star Kathryn Dennis Reunites With Ex Thomas Ravenel

It may be over between Kathryn C. Dennis and Thomas Ravenel, but that hasn’t stopped them from coming together for their kids.

The former Southern Charm co-stars reunited for eldest daughter Kensie’s graduation on Thursday, and while they’re currently locked in a custody battle it appears they managed to play nice.

Dennis, 26, and Ravenel were all smiled during the event, at least in photos posted on the Bravo TV personality’s Instagram.

The proud mom posted a photo of herself, her daughter, son Saint and Ravenel, along with several other pictures from the big day. In the family snapshot, Ravenel, 56, appeared with his arm around Dennis. The reality star said in her caption she “can’t believe” Kensie’s starting kindergarten in the fall.

Entertainment Tonight reportst Dennis and Ravenel haven’t been together since earlier this year when the celebrated Kensie’s fifth birthday. Dennis told the outlet earlier this month their custody agreement is currently “in progress,” but didn’t reveal any more information about it.

Ravenel was removed from the Southern Charm cast in August 2018, following multiple allegation of sexual misconduct against him surfaced. Among the many allegations against him was an alleged rape that occurred in 2005. Ravenel has denied involvement in any of those incidents. However, in September, he was arrested for assault and battery in the second degree in connection with the alleged rape. He has yet to enter a plea, and is awaiting trial, according to Entertainment Tonight.

In addition to his personal legal problems, Ravenel is reportedly suing Bravo and the production company linked to Southern Charm, asking that they refrain from showing unaired footage of the children he and Dennis share. In the lawsuit, according to Entertainment Tonight, Ravenel accused producers of telling Dennis to get full custody of Kensie and Saint to create more drama on the show ahead of Season 6. Bravo has asked Ravenel and his legal team to dismiss the lawsuit, filed as part of the estranged couple’s custody battle. Dennis has denied her ex’s claims.

“I’m quite numb to it,” she told Entertainment Tonight of the repeated drama with Ravenel. “Nothing surprises me, and it’s unfortunate that negative things happen and they’re talked about, but it’s a part of my life at this point. So I keep living in my bubble and move on.”

Dennis is currently appearing on Southern Charm. Her story line doesn’t appear to be hindered by Ravenel’s absence.

Southern Charm airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.