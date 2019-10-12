Sofia Richie Drives Fans Crazy With Topless Photo but Scott Disick’s Reaction Is the Real Winner

Sofia Richie pushed the boundaries of Instagram’s rules with a topless photo on Thursday. The post has earned thousands of comments and likes, but the comment from boyfriend Scott Disick was the real winner. Dicik, 36, and Richie, 21, have been dating since 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on Oct 10, 2019 at 3:37pm PDT

The photo shows Richie wearing only jeans in front of a sparse background, with her hands and arms covering her chest. “How’s your Thursday?” she asked in the caption.

“It’s not bad thanks,” Disick simply wrote in the comments section, earning more than 4,600 likes and 100 comments himself.

The post earned plenty of other comments from people with blue checkmarks next to their names.

“Jesus Christ Sofia Richie you better [fire emojis],” Tings magazine co-founder Vas J Morgan wrote.

“Wow,” Instagram model Alexa Dellanos wrote, adding three fire emojis.

Amber Asaly, Kylie Jenner’s personal photographer, added five heart-eye emojis.

Richie, the daughter of music legend Lionel Richie, and Disick have been dating for two years now and she finally made her first appearance on Keeping Up With The Kardashians last weekend. While on the show, Disick said he tries to make sure Richie does not feel “left out” when Disick’s ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian joins them on vacations.

“I never want to miss out on anything when it includes my kids,” Disick said in the episode. “The past six to eight months, we’ve been on a couple of trips where it’s been Kourtney, Sofia, the kids, and it’s been great. But Sofia mentioned to me that she feels a little left out so I have to be careful not to overstep anyone’s boundaries and make anyone feel left out.”

Richie said her boyfriend was successful in making sure they don’t make her feel left out, adding, “Or else I wouldn’t invite her to come.”

Disick said he felt increased pressure to make sure Richie was happy on their trips. He has a long rapport with Kardashian and he tried to avoid awkward situations.

“Sometimes you have so many inside jokes or inside things with somebody you’ve known for so long,” he explained. “Even if you’re not romantically with them, you don’t really know how to act. It is definitely a really hard and awkward situation, and I just feel bad. At the end, I want the people I love in my life to be happy.”

Disick and Kardashian are parents to Mason, 9, Reign, 4, and Penelope, 6. Kardashian reportedly believes Richie is a perfect match for Disick.

“The family is in a really good place right now and everyone views Sofia as being part of the family,” a source told Us Weekly in September. “Sofia is integrated into their lives and they’re closer than ever before.”

Keeping Up With The Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E! Network.

