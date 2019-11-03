‘SNL’ Tosses Shade at Sean Spicer’s ‘DWTS’ Casting

Saturday Night Live brought out another dog this weekend in a skit featuring a dog playing Conan, the Belgian Malinois involved in the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi last week. The hilarious skit, which tested cast member Cecily Strong’s patience with live animals for the second weekend this season, really began with a dig at Sean Spicer. The former White House Press Secretary is now competing on Dancing With The Stars.

At the start of the skit, Kate McKinnon played Kellyanne Conway, who introduced Conan. Conway referenced the fact that the Trump Administration has not held a traditional White House press briefing in eight months.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“As you’ve probably noticed, the White House has not held a formal press briefing in almost eight months. We’ve kept our new press secretary in hiding because our passed ones were mocked, humiliated and forced to regain their dignity on Dancing With The Stars.”

Conwway then introduced Conan, along with Strong as a special canine interpreter who got her degree at Dr. Doolittle University. Conan took a few questions from journalists, telling them that he does this job for two reasons: “One, I love my country and two, belly rubs.”

This was the second time this season Strong has had to work with live animals during SNL. Last weekend, she did her best to hold it together while serving as a judge in the Oct. 12 “Dog Court” skit.

Meanwhile, Spicer is still competing on Dancing With The Stars with pro dance partner Lindsay Arnold, despite his consistently low scores. On Monday, he survived getting an 18/30 from the judges, while Queer Eye star Karamo Brown was eliminated.

While the jury is still out on whether Spicer’s dancing is getting any better, he has lost weight during his time on the show. He recently told Page Six he spoke with Trump about DWTS, and the president praised him for losing weight.

“I spoke to the president on Sunday, he made it clear he’s watching me. I doubt it’s in real time, but he knew all about my costumes and he noticed my weight loss — he told me ‘Have you been slimming down?’” Spicer said.

After he survived another week, Spicer said he has been humbled by the support of his fans.

“It’s a night of mixed emotions,” Spicer told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m humbled by the support and that so many people have voted for us, considering where our scores were. But then obviously seeing a friend go home, who’s done so much, has made so much progress, it’s tough. I know how hard he works and so it’s mixed. I’m really excited and humbled that we’re going on but I’m really sad to see him go.”

New episodes of DWTS air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC