‘Sister Wives’ Stars Meri Brown Celebrates Her Birthday With Husband Kody in New Photos

Meri Brown is officially 48, and to celebrate her big day, the Sister Wives star and her husband Kody went out on the town in their new home of Flagstaff, Arizona.

The TLC personality shared a photo of herself and her husband out on Instagram Thursday, captioning it, “So Kody and I went out for my birthday the other night and found this hidden gem in Flagstaff. I mean, maybe it was hidden, maybe we’re just new to town [laughing out loud]!”

She continued, “#BlackBartsSteakhouse and Musical Revue was so fun, and we got to experience the musical talents of students from #NAU Definitely a win!!”

Meri, Kody and his other wives — Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown — made the move to Arizona from Las Vegas recently, and appear to be settling in just fine. Fans in the comments section were happy to see Meri and Kody spending quality time together as well, as the husband-wife duo has been going through a rough spot following Meri’s catfishing scandal in 2015.

“Great to see the light and joy in your eyes return,” one follower commented.

“So nice to see you both so happy,” another added.

Meri and Kody opened up about their marital problems last April during a tell-all special of their reality show, with Kody admitting he was no longer intimate with his first wife, and Meri revealing, “I want more of a relationship with him than we’re having right now.”

Kody said of his relationship with Meri at the time, “Nobody here is taking sides. I don’t even like using the word hope, but we are actually healing. And we dug this hole for 25 years. It’s not something we’re going to fix with a weekend getaway.”

Meri added, “Part of me says that, yeah, it’s hard. But but then part of me is like, oh, I just want to lay it out all on the table … but that’s not healthy either.”

Robyn added that Meri and Kody’s relationship at the time, “Sucks, the whole thing sucks, sorry. It’s not fun and it’s hard to know what to do with it. I mean, we love Meri, we love Kody. We have to be Switzerland [neutral] constantly, and we hate to see him in this place, and it’s stressful for our family.”

Christine added, “It’s sad, you see two broken hearts and there’s really not — we don’t know what to do to fix it otherwise just support and just be there. But there’s broken hearts on both sides.”

Sister Wives returns for a new season on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

