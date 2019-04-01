‘Sister Wives’ Star Robyn Brown at the Center of Pregnancy Rumors

The drama never seems to stop for the ladies of Sister Wives. As Kody Brown pushes on to move his family of four wives and 18 kids to Arizona, each wife seems to be generating their own rumors — and for Robyn Brown, that involves a third pregnancy.

According to InTouch, fans are speculating that Brown and Robyn are ready to bring another child into their already large family. But the truth might be something a bit different according to Robyn’s former friend Kendra Pollard-Parra in an interview with InTouch.

“No, Robyn is not having another baby. She had a really hard pregnancy the last time around and she gained a ton of weight,” Pollard-Parra told InTouch. “She already has breathing issues so she has a really hard time losing weight.”

Robyn married Brown back in a 2010 spiritual ceremony (the two weren’t legally married until 2014), bringing along her three children from a previous marriage. The couple then welcomed their first child together, Solomon, 7 and their second, Ariella, 3, in 2016. Brown also adopted Robyn’s three children, David, Aurora, and Breanna, after their legal marriage and his divorce from first wife, Meri Brown.

The pregnancy rumors seem to stem from the latest season of Sister Wives on TLC and Robyn’s look during the confessional interviews. InTouch points out Twitter speculation that asks if Robyn’s “modest clothing drapes in a way” that might be trying to conceal a pregnancy. Pollard-Parra chalks this up to fans seeing older clips on the show.

“She’s actually worked really hard on her figure and her diet,” the friend tells InTouch. “If she were to get pregnant, it wouldn’t be planned. She’s literally not planning any more kids.”

Despite this claim, Robyn and her husband Brown both said they were open to expanding the family a bit in an interview with Us Weekly.

“At this point, we feel like we’re done, but we’re open to God’s inspiration,” Robyn told the magazine. “When we grow our family, it’s sort of by inspiration. If we were blessed with more children, of course, I’d be totally open to that.”

It would seem odd for the couple to be pushing for a baby in the middle of their movie anyway. Brown told the Associated Press how the troublesome move was affecting the reality TV family.

“Let’s just say there’s a lot of hippies in Flagstaff, and they’re awesome,” Brown noted about his new neighbors before adding that the family isn’t taking it as well. “We moved to heaven, but we’re in living hell right now.”

On top of that, the family is dealing with rumors swirling about Meri seeing “so many guys” while still remaining “spiritually married” to Kody. The patriarch was also complaining about being lonely while his other two wives are on vacation without him.

Brown has also been under fire by fans for his “selfish” decision-making, at least in their eyes. The move to Arizona is at the center of this fan backlash, with some pointing out that he made plans and decided to move without the approval of his wives and family.

Sister Wives airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.