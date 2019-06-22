‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Gets Cryptic Again With Post on People Who ‘Can’t Handle’ Her

Meri Brown seems to be shading her family in her latest cryptic Instagram Story post.

The Sister Wives star shared an image on the social media platform on June 20 that had fans thinking reports of tension among the famous family might be real.

The photo, as reported by InTouch, read: “Never water yourself down just because someone can’t handle you 100 proof.”

Brown is one of Kody Brown’s four wives. She shares his time and their family with Janelle Brown, Christine Brown and Robyn Brown. There have been rumors swirling that the women don’t always get along, making fans speculate if the message was drama toward one of the members of her family.

Brown recently had to shut down fans when she shared a photo of herself trying to throw around some hatchets at an axe-throwing range. Many presumed that she was “thinking of someone” specific — namely her husband Kody — while hurling the blades, but Meri has hit back at those allegations on Twitter, saying that the idea of her doing that is “morbid.”

“Why do people assume I was thinking of someone while I was axe throwing? Ugh that’s just morbid, people!” she wrote on Twitter in early June.

Reports surfaced lately saying Brown and Kody are not as close as they once were, and he is allegedly spending all of his time with his fourth wife Robin, and very little with wives Janelle and Christine. Brown also previously made a statement about her relationship with her sister wives.

“I wish more women realized that helping another woman win, cheering her on, praying for her, or sharing a resource with her, does NOT take away from the blessings coming to them. In fact, the more you five, the more you receive. Empowering women doesn’t come from selfishness but rather from selflessness,” Brown’s comment read.

Christine Brown previously revealed she and Brown do not speak at all.

“We don’t talk,” she said about Brown. “We don’t have any conversations. You’re not comfortable with me. It’s not like I talk to Robyn and Janelle. I’m not that close with them either. My relationship with my sister wives and Kody became hard. I can’t give it my all when I don’t want to do it.”

The reality star also recently commented on the possibility of adding a furry member into the family when she shared a photo of herself with a puppy.

“No for real I’m not, but if I were to ever, I’m sure it would be very similar to this little guy!” Brown captioned the photo. “Thank you [Amber Sorensen] for shared custody, I’ll visit him as often as I can get up there!!”

Sister Wives has not officially been renewed for Season 14 but filming has already started. The new season should return for a new season in 2020 to TLC.