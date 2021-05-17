Simon Cowell's Look in New 'America's Got Talent' Group Photo One Again Has Fans Confused

✖

Simon Cowell is set to return with the rest of his America's Got Talent family in two weeks, but not before another strange photo makes the rounds and confusing fans. The former American Idol judge has made waves with his past cosmetic looks in the past, but this one is more the confusion linked to photographic trickery.

In a selfie posted by Howie Mandel on Saturday, Cowell is off to the side of the photo next to Mandel on a couch. Terry Crews, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum are perched behind the pair, Klum chowing down on some food. But for fans, Cowell's face gave them pause.

"Are we gonna talk about simons face orrr," one commenter wrote under the photo. "Why does Simon look like a pillow?" another added. "Did someone steal the Simon figure from the wax museum!? Quick! Someone check for a pulse," a third wrote.

The 61-year-old music executive and reality TV judge was the focus of a lot of people, all due to his expression and the "pasted in" quality of his location in the photo. The shame of it is Cowell will be making his return to the show after his shocking back injury that left him nearly severely injured back in August.

"Some good advice... If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time. I have broken part of my back," Cowell explained on social media. "Thank you to everyone for your kind messages. And a massive thank you to all the nurses and doctors. Some of the nicest people I have ever me."

Cowell has recovered splendidly at this point and seems to be in good spirits despite the focus on his "cardboard" look in Mandel's photo. It should be expected at this point given Cowell's past track record on social media.

While celebrating his weight loss and diet change back in 2019, fans of America's Got Talent and The X Factor couldn't help but note he looked differently. "He looks like a very bad lookalike of himself," one person wrote on Twitter. "Check Madame Tussaud's if they are missing wax sculpture."

Simon Cowell can't seem to escape the wax museum comparisons. But thankfully, he is in good spirits, is healthier and has not been magically transformed into cardboard.