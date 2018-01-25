Siggy Flicker Pens Emotional Goodbye Letter After ‘Unhinged’ ‘RHONJ’ Season

Say goodbye to “Soggy” Flicker! Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member Siggy Flicker is saying goodbye to the Bravo show with a heartfelt letter after a feud-filled second season.

Flicker, 50, announced in December that she would not be returning to the reality show after a season in which she feuded with everyone over everything, from innocuous nicknames and cake throwing to most uncomfortable anti-Semitic accusations over Margaret Josephs’ use of Adolf Hitler’s name in a metaphor.

In a letter published by Us Weekly Thursday, Flicker addressed the drama and let fans in on her rationale for leaving the series behind.

She started by thanking the network execs, including Andy Cohen, for all they’ve done for her and her career.

“Bravo has amazing people who made a tremendous impact on my career and my life,” she wrote. “I don’t regret one second of the good and sometimes the not so good.”

She then went on to address what she admits looked like “unhinged” behavior on this season of RHONJ, blaming it in part on the editing of the show as well as the behavior of her castmates.

“I learned that when dealing with a reality show, never ever ever leave your edit in the hands of someone else,” she said. “Let me tell you why. Imagine the most well-behaved lion — a lion who was raised and surrounded by love — never experiencing cruelty. Now imagine that same lion is caged, poked, prodded and beaten for weeks. Finally, that lion strikes back at its tormentors. The tormentors capture video only of the lion attacking, show that video and label the lion vicious, unpredictable and unhinged. Welcome to the last year of my life.”

The relationship specialist went on to defend her reaction to Josephs using Hitler’s name in conversation, calling her an anti-Semite before retracting the accusation.

“Hitler is not an analogy, it is an abomination,” she said. “No one should trivialize his evil. The Holocaust is not a social reference point … I am sure that people will think twice before bringing up Hitler’s name in casual conversation far removed from the atrocities of the Holocaust or World War II. I am grateful that what started as such a painful exchange has launched me into such a meaningful direction.”

In conclusion, she thanked the viewers who continued to support her throughout her two seasons.

“Finally, I learned we can’t plan our future. I could never have predicted that my time on The Real Housewives of New Jersey would take me to where I need to be today,” she said. “So as I continue to write my fairytale, I pray that each of you will continue to write yours.”

