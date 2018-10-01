Sharon Osbourne Reportedly Exits ‘The X Factor’

Sharon Osbourne will not be returning as a judge on The X Factor, she said Sunday. The 65-year-old TV personality said in a statement that she is choosing to “pass” on returning to the ITV talent show.

“After watching the new season #XFactor unfold, I’ve seen the new judges finding their rhythm and are doing brilliantly. Simon was so gracious to find me a spot on the live shows but at this point I really don’t think I’m needed and I would honestly feel odd coming in at this point. So I have decided to pass on the series this year,” Osbourne wrote in a statement on her Facebook page.

“I wish the show continued success and as much as I love to get my face on TV you will have to do without me this season,” she continued. “Loves ya, Mrs. O.”

Osbourne’s announcement comes as other reports say she was fired from the show following remarks she made about series creator Simon Cowell while on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

According to The Sun, Osbourne lashed out about Cowell after he replaced Stern on America’s Got Talent. “He wasn’t on TV in America and he’ll do whatever he has to do get his f—ing fat face on TV,” Osbourne reportedly said. “I like Simon. He’s been good to me but he’s a f—ing pain in the a—.”

She reportedly continued, telling Stern what she’d do if she were on a sinking boat with Cowell. “Oh, we’d put a f—ing brick around his neck and throw him over,” she said.

“And drown him?” Stern asked.

“Oh, I will drown that motherf—er. Absolutely, he’s gone,” Osbourne replied.

However, in the midst of the rumors that she was fired, the show itself confirmed that it was Osbourne’s decision to not return for the competition’s live episodes.

An X Factor spokesperson told the BBC, “The X Factor can confirm Sharon Osbourne has decided not to return to this year’s show. Sharon will always be a big part of The X Factor family and we wish her all the best for the future.”

The new judges Osbourne referred to in her statement are Robbie Williams and his wife Ayda, along with One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson. The competition is now in its 15th season and in the midst of the Six Chair Challenge, where the judges select their final team.

Osbourne was a judge from 2004 until 2007 on the show, returning in 2013 for one season and then back again for the 2016 and 2017 seasons.