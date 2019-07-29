Shark Week 2019: How to Livestream All the Discovery Channel Shows

Are you hoping to watch Shark Week 2019 but don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV to watch it? This year, there are plenty of ways to stream Discovery’s latest slate of shark-centered programming, which officially kicked off on Sunday, July 28 and is set to run until Sunday, Aug. 4.

Shows airing during Shark Week will be available for streaming on Discovery Channel‘s website as well as the Discovery Go app, both of which require a TV provider login to access the stream.

If you don’t have cable, don’t fret, as there are multiple other ways to tune in. Discovery is also available as part of multiple streaming service’s packages, including Hulu Live + TV, YouTube TV, and Fubo. Not willing to shell out extra cash? These services often have free trials for at least a week before your credit card is charged.

Amazon Prime Video and Vudu streaming service will also feature episodes of Shark Week.

This year’s programming is packed to the gills with shark-centered offerings, including the network’s first scripted, made-for-TV movie, Capsized: Blood in the Water, which is set to premiere on Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. Starring Josh Duhamel, the film recounts the true 1982 tale of a yacht crew that is set adrift in the Atlantic and followed by a pack of tiger sharks after their boat capsizes.

Here is the full schedule, with all times in ET/PT.

Sunday, July 28

8 p.m. – Expedition Unknown: Megalodon

9 p.m. – Shark Trip: Eat. Prey. Chum.

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Monday, July 29

8 p.m. – Sharks of the Badlands

9 p.m. – Legend of Deep Blue

10 p.m. – The Sharks of Headstone Hell

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Tuesday, July 30

8 p.m. – Sharkwrecked: Crash Landing

9 p.m. – Laws of Jaws: Dangerous Waters

10 p.m. – Air Jaws Strikes Back

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Wednesday, July 31

8 p.m. – Extinct or Alive: The Lost Shark

9 p.m. – Capsized: Blood in the Water

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Thursday, Aug. 1

8 p.m. – Return to Shark Island

9 p.m. – Great White Kill Zone: Guadalupe

10 p.m. – Monster Mako: Perfect Predator

11 p.m. – Shark After Dark

Friday, Aug. 2

8 p.m. – Isle of Jaws: Blood Brothers

9 p.m. – Andrew Mayne: Ghost Diver

10 p.m. – I Was Prey: Shark Week

Saturday, Aug. 3

9 p.m. – Sharks Gone Wild 2

10 p.m. – Shark Week Immersion

Shark Week continues through Sunday, Aug. 4, only on Discovery.