‘Shahs of Sunset’ Star Mercedes Javid Pregnant

Mercedes “MJ” Javid is on her way to motherhood. The Shahs of Sunset star is expecting her first child with husband Tommy Feight, Us Weekly reports.

Javid reportedly first told her mom about the exciting news and then told the cast of Shahs of Sunset while filming the reunion on Thursday.

The 44-year-old has been open about wanting to become a mom, telling Us Weekly this summer that she froze her eggs years before she got married.

“I really want all women who are single and 35 years old to run to their fertility doctors and get it done,” she told the magazine at the time. “I just think it’s really awful to wait and put it off until you’re over 40 because you’re just increasing your odds and you’re just making it harder for yourself and don’t worry about the costs and don’t worry about … it is a lot of hormones that can make us feel crazy.”

At the time, Javid said the couple had “almost completed the [IVF] progress.”

“The truth is that I have a lot of ups and downs, moment to moment, especially on the hormones from IVF stuff,” she explained. “You retain a lot of water. You feel really great one moment and then terrible another moment. That’s the reason why I share because, in my Instagram Stories for instance, I’ll say, ‘I don’t feel good today, but I want everyone else to know not to beat themselves up, to be kind to yourself and know that those days happen to everyone.’”

She added, “That’s how we connect to people, is if you’re going through something and you and I share that, [that’s] how much we just closed the gap between the two of us.”

Javid and Feight married in April after three years of dating. The ceremony took place on a rooftop patio of a West Hollywood hotel, with many of Javid’s Shah of Sunset castmates attending, including Reza Farahan, who served as Javid’s Man of Honor, alongside two other male bridesmaids.

Hours before she tied the knot, she told Us Weekly that she was “the most relaxed one in the room.”

Prior to the wedding, Javid opened up to the magazine about meeting her Feight, admitting that she had already fallen for him before officially met in person.

“We were talking on the phone, I hadn’t met him yet,” she said at the time. “And I was like, ‘I love you.’ You know what is messed up? We can’t remember when he told me that he loved me.”