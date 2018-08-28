‘Seven Year Switch’ Wife Rosslyn Breaks Down After ‘Upsetting’ Update From Diane

Seven Year Switch‘s Rosslyn is having some serious concerns when it comes to comparing her marriage to husband Bobby’s relationship with switch wife Diane.

In an exclusive clip of Tuesday’s all-new episode of the Lifetime reality series (produced by Kinetic Content), Rosslyn has a hard time watching Diane relive the vulnerability exercise the switch couples went through as it related to her and Bobby.

“For Bobby, it was what I understand very new, and we had a flood of emotions come and go and laughing and we were crying,” Diane tells the group. “It was a mess, but Bobby was so brave that there was no way I could back out, because we were there for each other. And he also had to follow through because he knew I was going there too. And that in itself, it was super valuable, but it was the most challenging.”

Rosslyn is clearly trying to listen to Diane when it comes to her husband’s emotional state, but chokes back tears only as best as she can before having to dab at her eyes with a napkin.

Later, crying to the camera in her confessional, Rosslyn says, “Hearing that Bobby was being really, really open with Diane is very upsetting to me, because he’s not open to me about stuff. I very much wish I could have been there with him in that moment, and I’m really scared, because she can give him something that I can’t.”

At this point in the switch therapy, it appears that the radical method doesn’t appear to be pushing the couples towards each other, merely more towards their switch partner. But relationship Charles J. Orlando explained to PopCulture.com prior to the season how the unusual therapy method works, shooting down critics in the couples’ lives who called it simply an opportunity to be unfaithful.

“It’s not an excuse to have an affair,” he said. “Now could they make a stupid decision and do something behind their partner’s back? Break boundaries? Cheat? Have an affair? Of course! People make decisions every day. But we’re not trying to make them do this. What we’re doing is giving them an opportunity to see what life would be like if their marriage continues to break down, if they don’t look at rebuilding their skill sets and if they’re not listening to their switch partners. They may walk away with less than they started, or they may give into temptation, but that’s not the goal.”

In the end, Orlando and his fellow relationship experts aren’t advocating for marriage or divorce, he said, simply what is best for the individuals.

“The last thing that we would want would be to attempt to reconnect a couple that’s not healthy, that’s not on the same path together,” Orlando said. “We are not advocates of divorce, we’re also not advocates of marriage. We’re advocates of happiness and connection in relationships.”

Seven Year Switch (produced by Kinetic Content) airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime