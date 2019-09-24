See Adam Levine’s Photo He Posted the Day of ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Premiere

As The Voice fans were missing Adam Levine during Monday’s Season 17 premiere Monday, the former coach was taking matters much closer to the heart — daughter Dusty Rose’s third birthday party. Although Levine’s daughter with wife Behati Prinsloo marked the major milestone two days prior, the family appears to have celebrated the big day Monday, with the Maroon 5 singer taking to Instagram to show off the trendy decor.

Sharing a photo of metallic balloons reading “Dusty Rose is 3,” Levine wrote simply in the caption, “My [heart].”

While Levine was spending more time with his family since his surprising exit from the NBC singing competition at the end of Season 16, fellow coach and longtime friend Blake Shelton was missing his buddy on the panel now consisting of the country singer, Gwen Stefani, Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

“I’ve been here for a hundred years,” Shelton told PEOPLE Monday of having his serious girlfriend back on the show. “She’s been on the show; this will be her fourth [season]. It feels normal to have her back, but at the same time, it’s exciting. And at the same time, it kind of helps the weirdness of Adam not being here. To be honest, it’s strange to not have him here … He’s never not been here.

“He’s that guy that’s over there making you constantly want to strangle him, and now he’s gone,” he added. “It sucks, to be honest with you. But having Gwen back, for me, makes it a lot more fun.”

The “Moves Like Jagger” singer explained his reason for leaving in a lengthy Instagram post back in May, writing in part, “About 8 years ago, Mark Burnett convinced us to sign up for this show where you sit in a big red chair with your back turned away from the singers on the stage. First thank you must go to Mark. We had no idea what we were doing or where it was going.”

“After the first day of shooting, I sat there, stunned. I said to myself ‘there’s some magic here. Something is definitely happening.’ It went on to be a life shaping experience that will be close to my heart forever,” he continued, thanking the fans for continuing to tune in. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”

The Voice airs Mondays Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

