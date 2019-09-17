Scott Disick Spars With Corey Gamble Over ‘Spanking’ Daughter Penelope

Since Kris Jenner started dating her now boyfriend Corey Gamble in 2014, a few of the Kardashian family members have had run-ins with Gamble, speculating what type of person he is as they try and feel him out more and more. In Sunday night’s episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Scott Disick — who usually stays quiet on the subject matter when it comes to Gamble — told the 38-year-old to “get the f— out of here” when Gamble admitted that he would spank Disick’s 7-year-old daughter Penelope, whom he shares with Kourtney Kardashian.

“If [Penelope] scratch me, I’m whipping her ass,” Jenner’s boyfriend said over the dinner table.

Disick fired back with, “My daughter?” to which the Georgia native responded that he would “give her a spanking for sure,” the Talentless creator then repeated, “My little daughter?”

That’s when Gamble clarified himself even more, saying, “Whipping is that discipline!”

The Flip It Like Disick star was not having that as a response, saying, “Don’t ever talk about a child like that! Get the f— out of here.”

Disick shares daughter Penelope, Mason, 9 and Reign, 4 together with Kardashian as they co-parent their three children.

Other members of the family including Kim Kardashian and her husband Kanye West have had issues with Gamble. A few years ago, West sent Gamble a text trying to bring clarity to the subject by addressing the fact that none of the KarJenner family have met any of Gamble’s family.

“Kanye texts Corey something along the lines of, ‘Look, we don’t know you. We’ve never met any of your family members,” Kim said to some of her family members inside of her mom’s kitchen.

Her sister Khloé Kardashian agreed saying, “I agree with that statement from Kanye. We don’t know anything about Corey like that.”

While the sisters were in agreement, their mom was not saying that West’s text was “rude.”

Last season, Khloé took her best friend Malika Haqq to her mom’s vacation home in Palm Springs, California to meet Jenner there in hopes of having just a girls weekend. Instead, the best friends pulled up to the house as they were greeted by Jenner and Gamble. It was awkward because Khloé stated her concern regarding Gamble in times past and then she was confronted by him and forced to stay under the same roof as him for a few days.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays on E!.