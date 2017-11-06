Scott Disick Slams Ex Kourtney Kardashian as ‘Fake’ in New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian has been trying to distance herself from ex Scott Disick this entire season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, but it looks like Disick will be pushing back in next week’s episode of the E! reality show.

“You think you can hurt me and still get invited to everything,” Kardashian tells a visibly hurt Disick in a new clip from the show.

“It’s funny how fake you really are,” he fires back.

Disick, who has openly suffered from substance abuse issues and depression for a long time, has been more off the rails than usual since the split from Kardashian, with whom he has three children.

Earlier this season, he threatened to beat up her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, while the two were in Cannes, macking on 20-year-old actress Bella Thorne the whole trip in an admitted ploy to make the mother of his children jealous.

“There’s a lot of anger, like it’s really real, us not being together,” he said in a confessional after being confronted by Khloé Kardashian for his remarks, adding, “I let it get way too out of hand.”

Soon after, the 34-year-old said he would be open to having more children with Kardashian, although “[We would] probably do it artificially just so it’s not weird,” he says.

Since then, Disick has started dating 19-year-old model Sofia Richie, with whom he is reportedly “inseparable.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on E!