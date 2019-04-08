‘Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta’ Star Lori Allen Suffers Major Injuries While Filming

The quest to find the perfect dress doesn’t come without a cost, and Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta star Lori Allen heard ambulance sirens instead of wedding bells after suffering serious injuries due to a fall.

During filming for the 11th season of the popular TLC series on Wednesday, April 3, Allen took a “terrible fall” that required her hospitalization due to a broken wrist.

Allen owns and operates the 25,000-square-foot, three-story full-service bridal salon in the Sandy Springs community of Atlanta where the incident took place.

View this post on Instagram Thank you for all of the well wishes! ❤️ A post shared by Lori Allen (@bridalgirl80) on Apr 6, 2019 at 9:42am PDT

“Lori had a terrible fall today while filming for the 11th season of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta,” a post on her Instagram account announced. “Monte and the film crew were with her, and she is in an Atlanta hospital with her family being treated. Please lift her up in prayer and send healing vibes her way!”

“You all know Lori from TV and public appearances, and she is just the same in person,” the post continued. “Lori is a selfless, generous, and devoted wife, mother, and boss.

We love you, Lori! Get well fast!”

A second post, shared later on Wednesday to Allen’s Instagram account, provided more details about the incident, stating that the fall occurred after Allen tripped on the train of a gown, resulting in a broken wrist that will require surgery as well as several other possible broken bones and bruising.

“Lori was injured today during filming for a scene of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta. She tripped on the train of a gown and took a serious fall. Monte, the film crew, and her son, Cory, acted quickly to get help,” the post read. “The extent of all of her injuries is not yet fully known, but we have confirmed that her right wrist is broken. Her right arm may be broken and left wrist may be broken as well. Thankfully, her neck is not broken, just very sore. She will more than likely need surgery on her right wrist.”

“Right now, she is banged up and swollen, so we’ll know more after further evaluation by a specialist on Monday,” it continued. “She is in a lot of pain, but she is strong and will heal. Thank you for all of your prayers and outreach! We sincerely appreciate all of your concern and well wishes. We’ll keep you all updated as we learn more.”

The family confirmed in a separate post that Allen had broken both of her wrists, with her right wrist having been “crushed,” and suffered “extensive injuries to her lower right arm.” She underwent surgery, and may require further surgery on her left wrist and elbow.

Allen has since been released from the hospital and is recovering at home.