Savannah Chrisley Says She’ll Never Forgive Sister Lindsie for Accusations Against ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Family

The Chrisley Knows Best family has been rocked by the arrest of parents Todd and Julie over charges of financial crimes, and now, Savannah Chrisley has said that she’ll never forgive her sister Lindsie for the accusations she brought against them. In addition to the tax evasion allegations, Lindsie came out to claim that her father and brother, Chase, harassed and threatened her over a sex tape they claimed to have in their possession. They also alleged the tape featured former Bachelorette star Robby Hayes, who stated that he did sleep with Lindsie, but added that if the encounter was filmed it was without their knowledge.

Now, while speaking to ET, Savannah has refuted Lindsie’s claims, telling the outlet that “no matter what,” she’ll never be able to forgive Lindsie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s extremely sad that someone is using a sex tape that doesn’t even exist in order to get five more minutes of fame,” she went on to say

“If anything, he would try to help her, because that is something you should be embarrassed about,” Savannah continued, stating that she does not believe Todd would extort Lindsie. “It’s extremely sad that my dad has a child of his that’s trying to make his life so miserable because she wasn’t on the show and didn’t get the attention that she wanted.”

“I do love her, I wish nothing but the best for her, but she needs to focus on herself instead of trying to tear other people down,” Savannah also said.

Previously, Todd Chrisley issued a statement on his daughter’s allegations, saying, “[It’s] heartbreaking and shameful that these kinds of accusations have to be aired in public.”

“We have tried to keep Lindsie’s extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since August of 2016. Sadly, for reasons we can only guess at, she ran to the sheriff’s office to accuse her brother of buying a sex tape of her and Robby, which was a complete lie, and now she’s telling more lies about me,” he added. “Although our hearts are broken, Lindsie is our daughter and we will always love her.”

Murray, a Bachelor In Paradise star, responded to Todd’s comments, saying, “I know Todd and his family are going through some tough times right now and I pray everything works out in their favor. They should probably focus on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter. I truly believe they are good people and I wish them the best in however they choose to go about their actions.”

Todd previously revealed that the family is continuing to film their hit reality series while they fight the charges, which they strongly deny.

Photo Credit: Getty Images