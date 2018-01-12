Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Pro Hockey Player Nic Kerdiles

Savannah Chrisley has new love in her life!

The Chrisley Knows Best daughter, 20, confirmed her relationship with San Diego Gulls hockey player Nic Kerdiles, 24, in a sweet birthday post on Instagram Thursday.

Chrisley included a number of photos and videos of the couple looking head over heels for each other.

“HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the kindest, funniest, loving, most selfless person [Nic Kerdiles], I hope you have the most amazing day ever! and I’m sorry I can’t be there,” she captioned the slideshow.

“But I do wanna take a second to say…It’s kinda crazy how God works! After spending months of focusing on ME…you came along,” she continued about their relationship.

“Thank you for always putting a smile on my face even when we’re thousands of miles away from each other! Thank you for respecting me the way that all men should respect women…and above all else…thank you for your selfless, patient, kind, and loving heart!!” she wrote, and added, “You’re a good one! Oh…and that smile!!! You can kill me later for that last video. Happy Birthday!!”

Kerdiles also introduced his followers to the lady in his life on his own Instagram on Tuesday.

“Hey.. sooo.. I guess you’re kind of alright…” he captioned a picture of the cuddling couple.

Chrisley was last linked romantically with NBA player Luke Kennard, whom she dated for four months before breaking up in August. She was also rumored to have been seeing NFL player Tim Tebow, but nothing came of the initial speculation.

“Obviously, any breakup you go through, it’s going to be hard, especially when it’s in the public eye and people are watching. I love putting things on social media, so it was all over social media,” Chrisley told E!’s Daily Pop in November. “That’s my fault at that point, but I’m great today.”

The USA Network reality personality said she learned a lot about herself even though her relationship with Kennard didn’t work out exactly.

“I mean, you live and you learn. I’ve learned a lot of things that I don’t want and that’s what relationships are for. You date people to figure out what you want and don’t want,” she said, and added, “and thankfully, I dodged a bullet on the last one.”

Photo credit: Instagram/@savannahchrisley