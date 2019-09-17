Sailor Brinkley-Cook Posts ‘DWTS’ Action Photo After Premiere, Taking Mom Christie’s Place

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is looking back on her Dancing With the Stars debut last night with gratefulness, thanking fans and dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy for supporting her as she learned mom Christie Brinkley‘s opening dance in just three days following a devastating injury to her arm and wrist. The 21-year-old model took to Instagram after earning a 18/30 on her foxtrot to Billy Joel’s “Uptown Girl” to send a sweet message to all those who have stood by her in these wild past few days.

“Wow. I have so much to say but for right now i’m just going to say THANK YOU,” she began, writing alongside a snap of herself and Chmerkovskiy mid-dance. “To my incredible partner [Val Chmerkovskiy] for being so patient, my mama for being so courageous and inspiring, the whole dancing with the stars cast and crew for their kindness, & everyone who tuned in and showed so much love and support.”

“So incredibly grateful to have had this moment,” she continued. “The journey’s just getting started! ♥️ Let’s go!”

Friends and fans were quick to show their support in the comments section, including fellow model Rumer Willis, who wrote, “Girl I watched tonight and I am so proud of you!!! You were so incredible for only three days of practice you blew me away. You are a bright shining star.”

Alaia Baldwin added enthusastically, “YAAAAAAAAASSSSSSSSSS MY DANCING KWEEEEEENNNNNNN!”

Fellow Sports Illustrated model Olivia Jordan chimed in, “I’m so obsessed with your whole family and how you all just turned some lemons into serious lemonade!!! happy for you!!!”

Brinkley’s daughter with ex-husband Peter Cook stepped in last minute after her supermodel mom tripped over her partner’s foot and fell to the ground, injuring her arm and wrist to the point where she had to undergo surgery.

“Showbiz is all about getting a break, and Sailor and I both got one on Dancing with the Stars this season,” Brinkley said in a statement to Good Morning America Monday. “Sailor joined the cast when I got mine … ouch somebody stop me, it hurts to laugh!”

